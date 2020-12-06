Trump now believes all Republicans lost their races due to imaginary fraud effort

President Donald Trump retweeted a conspiracy theory from his former lawyer Sidney Powell claiming a slew of House and Senate seats were likely lost along with the presidency.

For weeks, Trump has claimed that his failed election was a fraud. It led Democrats to ask how it could have been a fraud if so many other Republicans won in the House and Senate. Now it seems the logic has caught up with the president.

“There is no telling how many Congressional & Senate seats, and even Governorships, we’ve lost because of this [election fraud]. They’ve been telling us that the country has been trending blue. It has not. That is an abject lie. We’ve collected the data that’s going to show that, among many other things.”

2/ that's going to show that, among many other things." 💥 Source: @HuckabeeOnTBN — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 6, 2020

Trump retweeted the comment about 24 hours after Powell said it.