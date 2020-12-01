Trump only lost winning the electoral college by 70,000 votes in key states: analysis
On Tuesday, as New York began recording more results from New York City, President Donald Trump’s share of the U.S. vote dropped below 47 percent — a barrier he also failed to crack in 2016, although in that election he had stronger third-party candidates that may well have siphoned votes from him.
Breaking: Donald Trump’s share of the U.S. vote just fell to 46.9%. He’s now failed to crack 47% in either of his runs for president (for perspective, Mitt Romney got 47.2% in 2012 and Hillary Clinton got 48.2% in 2016).
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 1, 2020
Indeed, President-elect Joe Biden is on track to win the highest percent of eligible voters in half a century, and the highest portion of the total vote since Franklin Roosevelt’s first win in 1932.
And yet, as NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted, the electoral college was much closer than the popular vote. Biden carried the “tipping points” — the closest states and districts that would have given Trump the election had they gone the other way — by a grand total of 70,000 votes.
As certified by each state, Joe Biden’s victory margins in…
Arizona: 10,457
Georgia: 12,670
Wisconsin: 20,565
Nebraska 2nd district: 22,091
If Donald Trump carried these four areas he’d have hit 270 electoral votes and been re-elected.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 2, 2020
Staggering fact: Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump by nearly 6.9 million in the popular vote but his Electoral College margin of victory came down to less than 70,000 votes. pic.twitter.com/Ov9ccQIAHv
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 2, 2020
The upshot is that although Biden’s victory was overwhelming, the electoral college was heavily tilted towards Republicans — and it would have taken only a trivial shift in the the nationwide popular vote for Trump to have won a second term.
