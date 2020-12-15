Quantcast
Trump Organization loses lawsuit trying to hide documents from New York Attorney General

Published

26 mins ago

on

(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump has lost another lawsuit, but this time it wasn’t an election one.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz tweeted Tuesday that the court ruled against Trump in his ongoing refusal to hand over  documents to the New York Attorney General.

“Trump Organization must turn over documents requested by the NY Attorney General, court rules,” Prokupecz tweeted. “The AG argued that the documents were not privileged because the Trump Organization had ‘waived privilege’ when it disclosed certain documents to the IRS to ‘gain benefit.’”

Ron DeSantis acknowledges Biden will be president — but he refuses to say it out loud

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

This Tuesday after Sen. Mitch McConnell directly acknowledged Joe Biden as president-elect after he officially won 306 electoral college votes, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seemed to agree, although he had trouble saying so directly.

When asked by reporters if he accepted a Biden win, DeSantis said, “It’s not for me to do. But here’s what I would say: Obviously we did our thing in Florida. The college voted. What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

“I mean Hillary [Clinton] the last week of the election was saying [Russian President Vladimir] Putin stole it,” DeSantis continued. “And I just think that’s left a lot of people really frustrated with how it’s going to go. But we’re going to do the job for Florida. We’re going to push ahead. We’ll work with whoever we need to be able to do right by the state of Florida.”

WATCH: Man cries racism after hospital worker refers to Trump as ‘orange man’

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

A video posted to Reddit shows a man having a meltdown after a hospital worker refers to President Trump as the "orange man."

In the video, the man, who also happens to be filming, can be seen creating a disturbance in the hospital.

"I'm not disturbing no one, ma'am. You're disturbing me, ma'am," the man says to a hospital worker. "You're really starting to get on my nerves."

