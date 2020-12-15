Trump Organization loses lawsuit trying to hide documents from New York Attorney General

President Donald Trump has lost another lawsuit, but this time it wasn’t an election one.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz tweeted Tuesday that the court ruled against Trump in his ongoing refusal to hand over documents to the New York Attorney General.

“Trump Organization must turn over documents requested by the NY Attorney General, court rules,” Prokupecz tweeted. “The AG argued that the documents were not privileged because the Trump Organization had ‘waived privilege’ when it disclosed certain documents to the IRS to ‘gain benefit.’”

