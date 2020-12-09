Trump ripped Georgia AG in ‘furious’ 15-minute-long call demanding he stay away from Texas lawsuit

President Donald Trump went off in a 15-minute phone call Tuesday to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, telling him to stay away from opposing the Texas lawsuit against his state.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday evening that the call came shortly before Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue published a joint statement supporting Trump’s latest Hail Mary to the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump likely saw Carr’s statements from earlier in the day calling Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” Texas is suing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for voting wrong. Interestingly, however, no other blue states are included in the suit.

“The two men spoke at the urging of Perdue, who along with Loeffler also received calls from Trump about Carr’s opposition to the lawsuit, according to three Republican officials, two of whom described Trump as ‘furious’ in his call with Loeffler over the attorney general’s stance,” said the AJC.

Of course, the problem is that the attorney general of Georgia is tasked with defending the state and he’ll have no other choice if the Supreme Court decides to take up the case, which is unlikely.

Read the full report at the AJC.