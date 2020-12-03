Trump attacks 2 GOP governors — in less than 15 minutes — as Republican civil war intensifies

President Donald Trump continued to attack statewide officials in his own party as lied about election results on Thursday night.

Trump first lashed out at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden, who was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since Bill Clinton won the state with 47% in the three-way 1996 campaign.

Governor @dougducey of Arizona hired a lawyer today. Wouldn’t allowing a strong check of ballots, which would be easier and so much better for our Country, be easier on him and the great State of Arizona? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

Only 13 minutes later, Trump turned his attention to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. Trump was the first Republican to lose the state since Clinton carried it with less than 44% in the three-way 1992 race.

People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020