Trump shot down by Georgia governor during last ditch phone call to overturn election results: report

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Saturday morning and demanded that he call a special session where the legislature could declare him the winner of the state.

“Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation,” reported Amy Gardner and Colby Itkowitz. “He also asked the governor to demand an audit of signatures on mail ballots, something Kemp has previously noted he has no power to do.”

“Kemp declined the entreaty from Trump, according to the person,” continued the report. “The governor later referenced his conversation with Trump in a midday tweet, noting that he told the president that he’d already publicly advocated for a signature audit.”

Trump’s call was likely futile, noted the Post, because “Lawyers for [Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger have determined that current law gives Georgia legislators no role in seating electors.”

In recent weeks, as multiple recounts have found President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Georgia, the president has repeatedly attacked both Kemp and Raffensperger, even though he endorsed both of them for office two years ago.