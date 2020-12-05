Trump shot down by Georgia governor during last ditch phone call to overturn election results: report
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump called Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Saturday morning and demanded that he call a special session where the legislature could declare him the winner of the state.
“Hours before he was scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on behalf of the state’s two GOP senators, Trump pressed Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to get lawmakers to override the results and appoint electors that would back him, according to a person familiar with the conversation,” reported Amy Gardner and Colby Itkowitz. “He also asked the governor to demand an audit of signatures on mail ballots, something Kemp has previously noted he has no power to do.”
“Kemp declined the entreaty from Trump, according to the person,” continued the report. “The governor later referenced his conversation with Trump in a midday tweet, noting that he told the president that he’d already publicly advocated for a signature audit.”
Trump’s call was likely futile, noted the Post, because “Lawyers for [Secretary of State Brad] Raffensperger have determined that current law gives Georgia legislators no role in seating electors.”
In recent weeks, as multiple recounts have found President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Georgia, the president has repeatedly attacked both Kemp and Raffensperger, even though he endorsed both of them for office two years ago.
More than eighty years ago, a then-obscure German philosopher wrote an essay that foresaw the essential reason behind President Donald Trump's enduring political appeal. His name was Walter Benjamin; born to a Jewish family in Berlin, Benjamin was present for a pivotal moment in history, and watched Hitler rise to power. By the time he wrote his most famous essay, he was an exile living in France amidst financial hardships, having recognized that the Reichstag fire three years earlier signified that the Nazis had achieved total power in Germany.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Bernie Sanders mocks claims alleging the ‘Deep State’ sabotaged his presidential campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) fired back at President Donald Trump's continued attempts to undermine the presidential election results with an inference about the previous claims of Russian interference into his own presidential campaign.
On Thursday, Dec. 3, Sanders tweeted his concerns about Trump's ongoing actions as he criticized the president's ploy to overturn the election.
"Trump's rants about a "fraudulent election" are not a joke. They are the most significant attack against our democracy in history. If the election system's "rigged," if the media's "fake," if federal officials are part of a "deep state," who can you trust? You got it. A dictator."