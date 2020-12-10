Trump starts pressuring Supreme Court to overturn election: ‘A chance to save our Country!’
President Donald Trump is now bringing his pressure campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to the United States Supreme Court.
In a tweet posted on Thursday morning, the president implored the Supreme Court to take up Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit aimed at nullifying election results in four key swing states.
“The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States,” the president wrote. “78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED.”
So far, however, the president’s legal challenges have been overwhelming failures, as his campaign legal team and his political allies so far have won only one case while losing more than 50.
The Supreme Court earlier this week declined to hear a Pennsylvania lawsuit aimed at decertifying the results from that state, and many legal experts similarly believe that the court will decline to hear the last-ditch Texas lawsuit.
In a follow-up tweet, the president falsely claimed that President-elect Joe Biden “lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states,” when in reality Biden won those states will getting 7 million more votes than Trump received nationwide.
“How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?” he complained.
The Supreme Court has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States. 78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
