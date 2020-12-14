Trump suffers one final massive legal defeat just before electoral college votes for Joe Biden
President Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the 2020 presidential election, despite suffering one humiliating legal defeat after another.
The president’s string of legal losses continued on Monday when the Wisconsin Supreme Court shot down the Trump campaign’s last-minute gambit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
As reported by the Associated Press’s Scott Bauer, the ruling written by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn was delivered just one hour before Wisconsin’s electors are scheduled to meet and vote for Biden in the electoral college.
Hagedorn wrote in his opinion that the campaign “is not entitled” to receive the relief it was seeking that would have thrown out more than 200,000 ballots in Dane County and Milwaukee County.
Trump on Friday suffered a door-slamming defeat at the United States Supreme Court, which refused to even hear a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to throw out election results in four swing states.
Stephen Miller blames ‘the media’ for Trump losing court cases
White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is blaming "the media" for President Donald Trump losing nearly 60 election cases in court, but says right now "alternate" electors are voting to "certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election."
Miller, one of the most prominent white nationalists aside from the president working in the White House, appeared on Fox News Monday in his capacity as a "senior Trump campaign advisor," something experts say at best draws questions of "the appearance of impropriety."
"The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election," Miller said on "Fox & Friends."
‘Have a thicker skin’: Fox News pundit attacks Jill Biden for playing ‘victim card’ over sexist column
A Fox News pundit on Monday told Dr. Jill Biden to grow a "thicker skin" after a Wall Street Journal columnist made what many are calling a sexist attack on the future first lady.
In a Friday op-ed, Joseph Epstein argued that it is "fraudulent" for Biden to refer to herself with the title of doctor because she earned a doctorate in education but is not a physician.
On Monday, Fox News host Sandra Smith told National Journal's Josh Kraushaar that the op-ed had been branded as "sexist."
