Trump suffers one final massive legal defeat just before electoral college votes for Joe Biden

President Donald Trump still hasn’t conceded the 2020 presidential election, despite suffering one humiliating legal defeat after another.

The president’s string of legal losses continued on Monday when the Wisconsin Supreme Court shot down the Trump campaign’s last-minute gambit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

As reported by the Associated Press’s Scott Bauer, the ruling written by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn was delivered just one hour before Wisconsin’s electors are scheduled to meet and vote for Biden in the electoral college.

Hagedorn wrote in his opinion that the campaign “is not entitled” to receive the relief it was seeking that would have thrown out more than 200,000 ballots in Dane County and Milwaukee County.

Trump on Friday suffered a door-slamming defeat at the United States Supreme Court, which refused to even hear a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to throw out election results in four swing states.