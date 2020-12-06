Trump supporter arrested for assault after firing a gun into crowd of counter-protesters
A rally in support of President Donald Trump turned violent after one of his fans fired a gun at counter-protesters, the Associated Press reported.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was arrested while participating in a Trump rally at the Washington state Capitol this weekend with about 200 people. The pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed, and police told the crowd to disperse, leading the man to open fire toward the crowd.
“It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot,” said the AP. Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the situation come forward. They did hear reports of a counter-protester being shot but were unable to confirm.
The man was then booked on suspicion of first and second-degree assault charges.
“Participants were armed with bats, bottles, rocks, chemical sprays and guns,” said the AP citing police.
The man “also used the pistol to assault someone,” said a separate report from KOMO-TV.
2020 Election
Trump attempts to insult Fox News by claiming ‘kneeling’ football players are ‘better’ to watch
President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to lob and insult at Fox News by declaring that football players protesting systemic racism are "better" than the network.
"@FoxNews daytime is not watchable," Trump complained. "In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack."
"Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!" he added.
.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!
2020 Election
Bless Joe Biden for bringing pets back to the White House
Over the weekend, President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with Major, his German shepherd. After the news broke, it was momentarily unclear what the collective response would be.
This article first appeared in Salon
Throughout the election, Biden struggled with being perceived, as "The Hill" contributor Charlie Gerow said in September, as a "fragile, frail old man." This accident could have further spotlighted what some voters already saw as a shortcoming. However, it quickly became clear that most people — myself included — responded to the story by simply saying, "Thank God we have a normal human in charge of the country again."
2020 Election
Trump won’t be invited back to Georgia because he’s already done too much ‘harm’: GOP campaign consultant
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Republican campaign consultant Susan Del Percio said it is unlikely that the Georgia Republican Party will invite Donald Trump back to the state to campaign for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue who are both facing a runoff election against their Democratic opponents in January.
The morning after the president held a rally in Valdosta where he briefly mentioned the two Senate candidates before launching into a litany of complaints about losing his re-election bid, host Alex Witt asked her Republican guest, "He spent more time airing his grievances than actually campaigning for the two senate candidates.- what do you make of that?"