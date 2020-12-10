Trump supporter shocked when his name pops up on list of allegedly ‘dead’ Biden voters

A Michigan supporter of President Donald Trump got a big shock recently when he appeared on a list of allegedly “dead” people who supported President-elect Joe Biden.

Bridge Michigan reports that the trouble started when conservative activist Meshawn Maddock posted a list of allegedly “dead” voters from Wayne County that she claimed proved the election was stolen from Trump.

However, Maddock’s claims quickly fell apart when some of the “dead” Biden voters showed up in the replies to the since-deleted post to state they are very much alive.

One such voter was Bill Babcock, a Grosse Pointe Woods resident who tells Bridge Michigan that he voted for Trump and Michigan Senate candidate John James this year.

“I think it sucks,” Babcock said of appearing on a list of dead people. “I am a stout Republican… this whole thing is getting crazy.”

Although Maddock did delete her false post, she said that she believed that at least some of the people on her list of dead voters were actually dead.

“This isn’t about overturning the 2020 election,” she said. “This is about never letting this happen again, and punishing those who have committed fraud.”