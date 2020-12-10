Trump supporter shocked when his name pops up on list of allegedly ‘dead’ Biden voters
A Michigan supporter of President Donald Trump got a big shock recently when he appeared on a list of allegedly “dead” people who supported President-elect Joe Biden.
Bridge Michigan reports that the trouble started when conservative activist Meshawn Maddock posted a list of allegedly “dead” voters from Wayne County that she claimed proved the election was stolen from Trump.
However, Maddock’s claims quickly fell apart when some of the “dead” Biden voters showed up in the replies to the since-deleted post to state they are very much alive.
One such voter was Bill Babcock, a Grosse Pointe Woods resident who tells Bridge Michigan that he voted for Trump and Michigan Senate candidate John James this year.
“I think it sucks,” Babcock said of appearing on a list of dead people. “I am a stout Republican… this whole thing is getting crazy.”
Although Maddock did delete her false post, she said that she believed that at least some of the people on her list of dead voters were actually dead.
“This isn’t about overturning the 2020 election,” she said. “This is about never letting this happen again, and punishing those who have committed fraud.”
Federal judge reminds Sidney Powell how US elections work in yet another blow to ‘kraken’ conspiracy suits
Things are not going well for President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sydney Powell after a federal judge on Wednesday reminded her of how elections work in the United States.
In a 45-page ruling on Powell's lawsuit in Wisconsin, U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper reminded Powell that federal judges do not appoint the President of the United States, according to Law & Crime.
"Federal judges do not appoint the president in this country," Pepper wrote. "One wonders why the plaintiffs came to federal court and asked a federal judge to do so. After a week of sometimes odd and often harried litigation, the court is no closer to answering the 'why.' But this federal court has no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks."
Trump-loving AGs’ lawsuit could massively backfire and make America ‘ungovernable’: CNN’s Errol Louis
CNN contributor Errol Louis on Thursday warned Republican attorneys general that their lawsuit trying to overturn 2020 presidential election results in four swing states could massively backfire if it were to succeed.
Louis argued that if it becomes an accepted custom that states can challenge other states on the way they choose to conduct elections, it will throw the entire system into a state of permanent chaos with election results in a state of never-ending dispute.