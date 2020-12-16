Trump supporters seethe at GOP pollster after he schools the president on basic arithmetic

Longtime GOP polling guru Frank Luntz on Wednesday schooled President Donald Trump on basic arithmetic — and the president’s supporters were not happy about it.

Luntz on Wednesday responded to a late-night Trump tweet in which he scolded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for finally recognizing President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.

The president argued that he should still get a second term in office because he received a 75 million votes, which he described as “a record by a sitting president.”

Luntz, however, broke some bad news to Trump by informing him that he actually received just over 74 million votes and that Biden received more than 81 million votes, which he noted was a larger number than the number of votes that the president received.

Trump supporters reacted with anger to Luntz’s math lesson — check out some responses below.

IF you believe Biden truly received 81 million votes. Millions of us do not. — President-Elect Ancilla Domini (@ancilla5186) December 16, 2020

Haha. Oh Frankie boy now let’s eliminate the ballots by dead people and people who have moved and Dominion helped ballots and then look. — Tim (@PenningtonTim) December 16, 2020

Your bias is glaring. — Dawn Goodsell 🇺🇸 (@DawnGoodsell) December 16, 2020

You’re absolutely high on paint thinner if you think Joe Biden, who couldn’t get more than a dozen people at his rallies, won 81 million votes. — St Nicc (@NickTheCynic) December 16, 2020

Show me where we can prove that Biden actually GOT 81+ million votes. You can’t. You are a fraud. — Zaphod Beeblebrox (@SeriouslyFroody) December 16, 2020

You trying to make up because you got your polls wrong clown 🤡 — Mike (@MikeT1146) December 16, 2020

Basement Man got over 80 million votes only a dumbass like @FrankLuntz believes that — Jimmy Fajardo (@JFNewYork69) December 16, 2020

Frank is a globalist Chicom. — Kosmokramer (@oakHorse) December 16, 2020

You are

part of the corruption! Those numbers include the illegal votes!

If Biden actually won he would want an Audit in every State to prove he won legally. The Democrats are preventing an Audit because they/Biden/ Harris know they Cheated!

The World Knows they CHEATED! — TeenanostraQ (@TeenanostraQ) December 16, 2020

