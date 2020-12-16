Trump supporters seethe at GOP pollster after he schools the president on basic arithmetic
Longtime GOP polling guru Frank Luntz on Wednesday schooled President Donald Trump on basic arithmetic — and the president’s supporters were not happy about it.
Luntz on Wednesday responded to a late-night Trump tweet in which he scolded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for finally recognizing President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.
The president argued that he should still get a second term in office because he received a 75 million votes, which he described as “a record by a sitting president.”
Luntz, however, broke some bad news to Trump by informing him that he actually received just over 74 million votes and that Biden received more than 81 million votes, which he noted was a larger number than the number of votes that the president received.
Trump supporters reacted with anger to Luntz’s math lesson — check out some responses below.
IF you believe Biden truly received 81 million votes. Millions of us do not.
— President-Elect Ancilla Domini (@ancilla5186) December 16, 2020
Haha. Oh Frankie boy now let’s eliminate the ballots by dead people and people who have moved and Dominion helped ballots and then look.
— Tim (@PenningtonTim) December 16, 2020
Your bias is glaring.
— Dawn Goodsell 🇺🇸 (@DawnGoodsell) December 16, 2020
You’re absolutely high on paint thinner if you think Joe Biden, who couldn’t get more than a dozen people at his rallies, won 81 million votes.
— St Nicc (@NickTheCynic) December 16, 2020
Show me where we can prove that Biden actually GOT 81+ million votes. You can’t. You are a fraud.
— Zaphod Beeblebrox (@SeriouslyFroody) December 16, 2020
You trying to make up because you got your polls wrong clown 🤡
— Mike (@MikeT1146) December 16, 2020
Basement Man got over 80 million votes only a dumbass like @FrankLuntz believes that
— Jimmy Fajardo (@JFNewYork69) December 16, 2020
Frank is a globalist Chicom.
— Kosmokramer (@oakHorse) December 16, 2020
You are
part of the corruption! Those numbers include the illegal votes!
If Biden actually won he would want an Audit in every State to prove he won legally. The Democrats are preventing an Audit because they/Biden/ Harris know they Cheated!
The World Knows they CHEATED!
— TeenanostraQ (@TeenanostraQ) December 16, 2020
I am seriously starting to think you do NOT care about any Election Fraud of any kind…. Dominion Voting Machines should be investigated after reading how 68% of ballots were adjudicated by Dominion & ONLY DEMOCRATS, WHICH IS AGAINST ELECTION LAWS… STOP BEING SUCH A PUTZ!
— Michele Toriello Berens (@AvaHailey23) December 16, 2020
2020 Election
Trump supporters seethe at GOP pollster after he schools the president on basic arithmetic
Longtime GOP polling guru Frank Luntz on Wednesday schooled President Donald Trump on basic arithmetic -- and the president's supporters were not happy about it.
Luntz on Wednesday responded to a late-night Trump tweet in which he scolded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for finally recognizing President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.
The president argued that he should still get a second term in office because he received a 75 million votes, which he described as "a record by a sitting president."
Luntz, however, broke some bad news to Trump by informing him that he actually received just over 74 million votes and that Biden received more than 81 million votes, which he noted was a larger number than the number of votes that the president received.
2020 Election
Pro-Trump election lawyer makes racist attack on Mitch McConnell’s wife after he accepts Biden win
Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump election attorney who has filed so-called "Kraken" lawsuits in several states, on Wednesday pushed a racist attack against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan.
Powell shared the racist tweet a day after McConnell belatedly recognized Joe Biden as president-elect.
"So @senatemajldr decided to aid and abet the biggest criminal fraud and coup in history?!" Powell wrote in one tweet.
2020 Election
GOP lawmaker says Trump should ‘invoke the Insurrection Act’ to stay in power
A Republican state senator from North Carolina said this week that President Donald Trump should "invoke the Insurrection Act" to stay in the White House and prevent President-elect Joe Biden from taking office.
Local news station WRAL reports that Sen. Bob Steinburg wrote a Facebook post this week in which he favorably quoted Ret. Gen. Thomas McInerney, a Trump-loving conspiracy theorist who has told Trump to suspend habeas corpus and declare a "national emergency" as a means to stay in the White House.