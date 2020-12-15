Trump surrogate: Trump packing Defense Dept. with ‘loyalists’ for ‘wartime phase’ of overturning election
Trump campaign surrogate Brian Trascher revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now entering the “wartime phase” of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
During a panel discussion on Newsmax, Trascher was asked to comment on Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent resignation.
“I’m not really surprised at all,” Trascher explained. “You know, Bill Barr accidentally misspoke a couple weeks ago when he said he hadn’t seen enough evidence of fraud to overturn the election.”
“The last couple of weeks you’ve seen senior members of the Justice Department leaving, being replaced by people who are Trump loyalists,” he continued. “Just like at the Department of Defense.”
Trascher added: “President Trump is about to enter the true wartime phase of this operation with the rigged election and he needs a wartime consigliere and Bill Barr’s just not that guy.”
Watch the video below from Newsmax.
2020 Election
Trump surrogate: Trump packing Defense Dept. with ‘loyalists’ for ‘wartime phase’ of overturning election
Trump campaign surrogate Brian Trascher revealed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now entering the "wartime phase" of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
During a panel discussion on Newsmax, Trascher was asked to comment on Attorney General Bill Barr's recent resignation.
"I'm not really surprised at all," Trascher explained. "You know, Bill Barr accidentally misspoke a couple weeks ago when he said he hadn't seen enough evidence of fraud to overturn the election."
2020 Election
McConnell finally congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on winning the 2020 election
2020 Election
Trump supporters despair at ‘pathetic’ turnout at their Michigan ‘Stop the Steal’ rally
Michigan Trump supporters expressed sadness and frustration that their "Stop the Steal" rally on Monday failed to attract significant crowds.
MLive.com reports that pro-Trump demonstrators in the Michigan capital of Lansing on Monday were actually outnumbered by journalists and police officers, which caused consternation among the protest's organizers.
"Those who didn’t show up are soft," said protester Forrest Ray, who bemoaned the "pathetic" turnout at the event. "This fight doesn’t stop just because it’s cold."