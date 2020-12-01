Trump threatens to veto military funding because he’s mad about tech companies calling out his lies

President Donald Trump continues to bristle about technology companies pointing out his post-election lies about election fraud.

On Tuesday, Twitter added two disclaimers to Trump’s posts pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden. Facebook issued four different disclaimers.

In response, Trump lashed out at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which allows technology companies protections for moderating content.

On Tuesday evening, Trump threatened to veto military funding in an attempt to force Congress to change the legislation.

…..Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Here are the disclaimers Trump received on Tuesday:

We won Michigan by a lot! https://t.co/D6inAewQxP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

