Trump threatens troop funding veto to settle scores over his social media lies getting disclaimers

Published

1 min ago

on

White House photo by Shealah Craighead

President Donald Trump continued to threaten a veto of funding of U.S. troops while insisting lawmakers insert an unrelated telecommunications amendment into the legislation.

“Congress is moving forward on a must-pass defense policy bill without repealing a legal shield for social media companies, rejecting a last-minute veto threat from President Donald Trump,” Politico reported Wednesday. “The final version of the National Defense Authorization Act that will soon be considered by the House and Senate won’t include Trump’s long-sought repeal of the legal immunity for online companies, known as Section 230, according to lawmakers and aides. Republicans also made clear they weren’t going to bend to Trump.”

“You can’t do it in this bill. That’s not a part of the bill,” Senate Armed Services Chair Jim Inhofe (R-OK) explained.

Trump complained about the result, insisting the amendment was necessary for “national security and election integrity.”

Trump, however, lacks credibility on election integrity as it is his lies about fraud that resulted in the warning labels he’s now complaining about.

“I will VETO!” he threatened.

Trump argues rejecting democracy is the ‘best way’ for Republicans to win Georgia Senate runoffs

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued late Thursday evening that overturning the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential race is the "best way" for Republicans to win the two runoff elections in Georgia.

"The best way to insure a [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue] VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found)," Trump said, referring to a scheme to through out votes in Georgia to overturn the will of the voters.

"Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE!" Trump said, tagging Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Lawrence O’Donnell thought Trump could pardon himself — until he got schooled on-air by Harvard Law’s Laurence Tribe

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

A fascinating scene unfolded Thursday night on MSNBC's "The Last Word" as host Lawrence O'Donnell had one of his assumptions about the Constitution tested by one of America's leading constitutional law experts.

O'Donnell explained why he believed the president probably has the power to self-pardon, but had his view put to the test by Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe.

Prof. Tribe noted that Article 3, Section 2 of the Constitution says the president "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." But Tribe noted the very next section says the president "shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed."

Ivanka Trump offered ‘highly misleading’ defense in inauguration corruption probe: DC Attorney General

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

The attorney general for Washington, DC on Thursday harshly criticized the defense offered by first daughter Ivanka Trump after it was revealed she was deposed in a lawsuit over the misuse of non-profit funds by Trump's 2017 inauguration committee.

Attorney General Karl Racine was interviewed on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

"There's a long list of people and entities who have been subpoenaed for documents as part of your investigation," Maddow noted. "Have you been able to talk to everybody you'd like to talk to?"

