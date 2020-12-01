Trump to boycott Biden’s inauguration — and won’t even invite him for White House visit: report

President Donald Trump reportedly won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

The information was tweeted by NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian, noting that there won’t be a friendly visit between the Bidens and Trumps as there was with the Obamas and Trumps. Trump, who is being mocked as a sore loser, also doesn’t even intend to call Biden, much less concede.

Trump may use the Biden inauguration to announce his 2024 run for president.

“Biden transition officials said Trump’s attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, won’t affect their plans,” the report said.