Trump wants special counsels appointed as ‘payback’ for the Mueller investigation: CNN

On CNN Tuesday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump wants to appoint special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden and the 2020 election results is that he views it as “payback” for the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“The new person who’s taking own from Bill Barr, when he steps down a week from today, is Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy, and he just gave an interview to Reuters where he declined to say one way or another whether he would appoint these special counsels that the president wants,” said Collins. “That would lead us to the question of, if he does not appoint these special counsels like the president wants to investigate those baseless allegations of voter fraud and to do an investigation into Hunter Biden, which we’ve already noted is under way at the Justice Department right now, would the president then fire Jeff Rosen from that job?”

“I think what’s important here is that the president is intent on getting these things done before he leaves office, and one of the main reasons, we are told, he wants these special counsels is because he views it as payback for the Mueller investigation, and what he believes he went through with that special counsel,” continued Collins.

