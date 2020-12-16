Trump wants special counsels appointed as ‘payback’ for the Mueller investigation: CNN
On CNN Tuesday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump wants to appoint special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden and the 2020 election results is that he views it as “payback” for the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
“The new person who’s taking own from Bill Barr, when he steps down a week from today, is Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy, and he just gave an interview to Reuters where he declined to say one way or another whether he would appoint these special counsels that the president wants,” said Collins. “That would lead us to the question of, if he does not appoint these special counsels like the president wants to investigate those baseless allegations of voter fraud and to do an investigation into Hunter Biden, which we’ve already noted is under way at the Justice Department right now, would the president then fire Jeff Rosen from that job?”
“I think what’s important here is that the president is intent on getting these things done before he leaves office, and one of the main reasons, we are told, he wants these special counsels is because he views it as payback for the Mueller investigation, and what he believes he went through with that special counsel,” continued Collins.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump wants special counsels appointed as ‘payback’ for the Mueller investigation: CNN
On CNN Tuesday, White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that one of the main reasons President Donald Trump wants to appoint special counsels to investigate Hunter Biden and the 2020 election results is that he views it as "payback" for the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"The new person who's taking own from Bill Barr, when he steps down a week from today, is Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy, and he just gave an interview to Reuters where he declined to say one way or another whether he would appoint these special counsels that the president wants," said Collins. "That would lead us to the question of, if he does not appoint these special counsels like the president wants to investigate those baseless allegations of voter fraud and to do an investigation into Hunter Biden, which we've already noted is under way at the Justice Department right now, would the president then fire Jeff Rosen from that job?"
2020 Election
Trump thought about staging a White House sit-in during inauguration: report
An extensive CNN report Wednesday revealed that President Donald Trump has thought about staging a sit-in and refusing to leave the White House during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
In most presidencies, the handoff is part of a peaceful transfer of power where the outgoing president attends the day's festivities while a SWAT-team-like moving crew helps White House staff pack everything of the first families and brings in the incoming president's things, so it feels like home.
2020 Election
Trump administration to delay report of foreign election interference: report
Fox News on Wednesday published a report billed as an exclusive that the Trump administration would blow past a deadline to publish a report on foreign election interference in the 2020 election.
"The 2020 Intelligence Community Assessment focused on foreign election influence will be delayed, Fox News has learned, amid a dispute between senior intelligence analysts over whether China sought to influence the election," Brooke Singman of Fox News reported.
Fox quoted Amanda Schoch, the assistant Director of National Intelligence for strategic communications.
"This afternoon the DNI was notified by career intelligence officials that the Intelligence Community will not meet the December 18 deadline, set by Executive Order and Congress, to submit the IC’s classified assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 U.S. elections," Schoch said in a statement.