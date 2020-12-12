Trump warned by his former attorney he would be playing a ‘dangerous game’ if he pardons his kids
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Donald Trump attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen cautioned the president against handing his three children — Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric — a preemptive presidential pardon before le leaves office by saying it could open the door to having them testify against him.
After watching video of New York Attorney General Letitia James telling an ABC host that she fully expects the president to pardon his kids, resign and then have Vice President Mike Pence pardon him after assuming power, Cohen suggested Trump would be making a big mistake.
“Do you see him stepping down just before that in time to be issued a pardon as Letitia James is thinking, pardons for his children from federal crimes?” host Witt asked.
“That poses a different problem, and part of the answer to your question is, Donald Trump will only do what benefits Donald Trump,” Cohen began. “So if people tell him, and he gets proper advice that a pre-pardon so to speak would be beneficial to him as well as to his children or some close associates, then he will do it.”
“But what people are telling him is that the pre-pardon is actually something that could hurt him very, very badly with the Tish James case as well as with the [Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance case, because if you are pre-pardoned, you no longer have the ability to invoke 5th Amendment because you can’t be charged which means you have to tell the truth,” he added. “That’s the last thing that Donald Trump wants — to have to tell the truth? He doesn’t want his kids to have to tell the truth, or individuals that surround him, because if they do, you still can be charged under the state crimes and some of them overlap. So it’s a very dangerous game that Donald Trump is playing right now with this whole pre-pardon concept.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Giuliani is likely behind the latest Hunter Biden fiasco — which raises questions about the credibility of it
President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly met with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents in Delaware who were investigating Hunter Biden's finances while President-elect Joe Biden was on the campaign trail.
Now, more questions are looming about the FBI. An editorial published by The New York Times lays out how the latest Pittsburgh inquiry raises questions about politicization among FBI agents.
While Hunter Biden did admit that there is a current tax investigation underway, there is speculation that the entire basis of the latest investigation stems from Giuliani's farfetched attempts to throw a curveball at the Democratic presidential candidate prior to Election Day.
2020 Election
Trump warned by his former attorney he would be playing a ‘dangerous game’ if he pardons his kids
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Donald Trump attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen cautioned the president against handing his three children -- Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric -- a preemptive presidential pardon before le leaves office by saying it could open the door to having them testify against him.
After watching video of New York Attorney General Letitia James telling an ABC host that she fully expects the president to pardon his kids, resign and then have Vice President Mike Pence pardon him after assuming power, Cohen suggested Trump would be making a big mistake.
"Do you see him stepping down just before that in time to be issued a pardon as Letitia James is thinking, pardons for his children from federal crimes?" host Witt asked.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rally crowd boos Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro before chanting ‘Destroy the GOP’
Supporters of Donald Trump turned on the Republican Party at a rally in held in Washington, DC on Saturday.
A speaker with a bullhorn on a makeshift stage urged far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes to take the stage.
"And this kid, believe me, everyone has thrown him under the bus," the speaker said.
"Charlie Kirk," the speaker listed by name -- to boos from the crowd. "Ben Shapiro, the original never-Trumper. We hate Ben Shapiro!"
Fuentes then took the stage.
"At the first Million MAGA March, we promised that if the GOP would not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," Fuentes. "And as we gather here in Washington, DC for a second Million MAGA March, we're done making promises. It has to happen now, we are going to destroy the GOP."