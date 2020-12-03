Trump will create a ‘parallel system of government’ to sabotage Biden: Michael Cohen

On Thursday, New York Magazine reported that Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and fixer to outgoing President Donald Trump, warned that his former boss will work to sabotage the legitimacy and effectiveness of the incoming Joe Biden administration.
“It’s all a shameless con job,” said Cohen in an interview. “He sees his claims of fraud as driving up donations — there’s nothing behind it beyond greed. Trump is using the moment to raise money.”
Cohen was recently released from prison, where he was serving a sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud relating to Trump’s scheme to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels.
“The money he’s raising is going toward the Save America PAC, which will be the base from which he establishes an entire parallel system of government,” continued Cohen. “I call it the Republic of MAGAstan, and its capital will be in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also going to have his own 24/7 media platform with Trump TV, which will be an unholy alliance between Newsmax, OANN, and whoever he can drag from the swamp looking for relevance.”
“If this happens, all bets are off,” he added. “He will try to change the Constitution and give himself a third term.”
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.