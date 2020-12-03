Trump will create a ‘parallel system of government’ to sabotage Biden: Michael Cohen

On Thursday, New York Magazine reported that Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and fixer to outgoing President Donald Trump, warned that his former boss will work to sabotage the legitimacy and effectiveness of the incoming Joe Biden administration.

“It’s all a shameless con job,” said Cohen in an interview. “He sees his claims of fraud as driving up donations — there’s nothing behind it beyond greed. Trump is using the moment to raise money.”

Cohen was recently released from prison, where he was serving a sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud relating to Trump’s scheme to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“The money he’s raising is going toward the Save America PAC, which will be the base from which he establishes an entire parallel system of government,” continued Cohen. “I call it the Republic of MAGAstan, and its capital will be in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also going to have his own 24/7 media platform with Trump TV, which will be an unholy alliance between Newsmax, OANN, and whoever he can drag from the swamp looking for relevance.”

“If this happens, all bets are off,” he added. “He will try to change the Constitution and give himself a third term.”

