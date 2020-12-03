Quantcast
Trump will create a ‘parallel system of government’ to sabotage Biden: Michael Cohen

Published

57 mins ago

on

Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for US President Donald Trump, talks to the press as he leaves his Manhattan apartment to begin serving a three-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York. (AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

On Thursday, New York Magazine reported that Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and fixer to outgoing President Donald Trump, warned that his former boss will work to sabotage the legitimacy and effectiveness of the incoming Joe Biden administration.

“It’s all a shameless con job,” said Cohen in an interview. “He sees his claims of fraud as driving up donations — there’s nothing behind it beyond greed. Trump is using the moment to raise money.”

Cohen was recently released from prison, where he was serving a sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud relating to Trump’s scheme to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“The money he’s raising is going toward the Save America PAC, which will be the base from which he establishes an entire parallel system of government,” continued Cohen. “I call it the Republic of MAGAstan, and its capital will be in Florida at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also going to have his own 24/7 media platform with Trump TV, which will be an unholy alliance between Newsmax, OANN, and whoever he can drag from the swamp looking for relevance.”

“If this happens, all bets are off,” he added. “He will try to change the Constitution and give himself a third term.”

Trump admin held back phone numbers and addresses that could have reunited separated migrant children with parents

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

The Trump administration has been holding back information, including telephone numbers and addresses, of parents whose children they separated at the border. The administration, in a deliberate and planned program intentionally broke apart migrant families to send a message to others from Central America to not come to the United States.

After federal courts ordered the administration to reunite families, 666 children remained without families. Investigators feared they would never see them reunited because the Trump administration had made little effort from the start to track them. There was never any intention to reunite the families when the program was instituted.

Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump's false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.

The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.

"Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting," the Times explained.

According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump's concern about absentee voting and "has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election."

Jewish physician, Black nurse, and Asian therapist try to save COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

A thought experiment: Imagine that you are a doctor. Moreover, imagine that you are a doctor who is Jewish or Muslim or Black or brown or gay or lesbian or trans or differently abled, or a member of some other group which the Nazis and other white supremacists are likely to deem subhuman and not worthy of life.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 