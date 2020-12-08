Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s COVID-19 screw-ups are costing him big with his New York hotel: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (center) stands between his daughter Tiffany (left) and wife Melania (right) at the opening for Trump International Hotel in DC. Image via screengrab.

President Donald Trump is about to have a hefty bill come due in his first few years after leaving office. Reports on his taxes, financial disclosures and loans revealed Trump owes about $479 million that is about to come due when he leaves office. At the worst possible time for him, his New York hotel is now losing money as the coronavirus pandemic is driving people away from the hospitality industry again.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, Trump hotel executives revealed in an investor call that the crowds have stopped coming to his luxury property in Manhattan.

“While we were seeing encouraging signs of growth and recovery, that momentum tempered down towards the end of October, with rising covid cases nationwide,” said general manager Matthew Vandegrift in the investor call. “The momentum we were experiencing has slowed as of late November.”

New York was an early hotspot for the coronavirus, but as the virus spread, the whole country has fallen under the increased severity of the pandemic. Despite public health experts telling Americans not to travel for the holidays, millions of Americans ignored warnings and the impacts has been a predictable increase in cases. Hospitalizations are now also on the rise, and that typically leads to an eventual increase in deaths about a month later. COVID-19 doesn’t typically lead Americans to seek vacations, particularly around the holidays.

But that’s exactly what the Trump hotels need to break even. One executive explained that the Trump hotel on Central Park West will need 70 percent capacity at a $600 per night rate just to make it. Since the beginning of November, they’ve only been able to get to 16 percent capacity.

At the same time, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant on the first floor of the hotel is taking a hit due to New York lockdown restrictions. They had to lay off 216 staffers. Even though establishments are starting to reopen, the city is growing in COVID-19 cases again and Mayor Bill de Blasio may have to order another lockdown. The chef told the Post that he has no idea what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the Trump investors were told not to expect any profits this year. Then they were asked to send more money.

“Besides the money, we unit owners have been losing in 2020, do we still have to wire more money?” asked one investor on the call.

“You’re certainly going to have to wire more money for 2021,” said building board chair Douglas Russell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID-19 screw-ups are costing him big with his New York hotel: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is about to have a hefty bill come due in his first few years after leaving office. Reports on his taxes, financial disclosures and loans revealed Trump owes about $479 million that is about to come due when he leaves office. At the worst possible time for him, his New York hotel is now losing money as the coronavirus pandemic is driving people away from the hospitality industry again.

According to Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, Trump hotel executives revealed in an investor call that the crowds have stopped coming to his luxury property in Manhattan.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper taken aback by Trump’s latest ‘nonsense’ rant – and compares it to a suicide cult

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump is continuing to push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him, telling a reporter at a recent vaccine summit that "we'll have to see" who will occupy the White House in the next administration.

"You didn't win in the swing states, we're not gonna have to wait and see who the next administration is because it's gonna be the Biden-Harris administration, and the only terrible thing that's going on are President Trump and his supporters trying to subvert the will of the people," Tapper said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans are fumbling to rig a win for Trump — but time is running out

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Donald Trump is still trying to steal the election from Joe Biden, and while he is still going to fail, the terrifying reality is that a few cracks in the wall protecting democracy have started to appear.

This article was originally published by Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE