Trump’s CDC chief ordered deletion of an email showing White House meddling with COVID reports: whistleblower

Published

3 mins ago

on

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield testifying before Congress (screengrab)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield allegedly instructed staff members to delete an email sent by a Trump loyalist interfering with the agency’s reports regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Politico reports that Charlotte Kent, an editor of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, told congressional investigators this week that the deleted email instructed the CDC to “water down” its reports so they would “match President Donald Trump’s efforts to downplay the virus.”

The email came from Paul Alexander, who at the time served as scientific adviser to Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo, and who had been accused of meddling in CDC affairs in an earlier Politico report.

“The agency’s MMWR reports, authored by career scientists, are typically free of political interference, and revelations that Trump officials had sought to alter their findings alarmed public health experts who depend on them,” writes Politico. “Democrats later announced a probe into the Trump administration’s interactions with the federal science agencies.”

In one email data August 8th, for example, Alexander told CDC officials that he wanted “nothing to go out unless I read and agree with the findings how the CDC wrote it and I tweak it to ensure it is fair and balanced and ‘complete.'”


Ben Sasse slams Texas lawsuit — and says Ken Paxton looks like a ‘fella begging for a pardon’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) tore into the lawsuit by 17 states to try to overturn the election in four swing states — and suggested that the lead architect of the case, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is just leveraging his office to signal to outgoing President Donald Trump he wants a pardon.

"I'm no lawyer, but I suspect the Supreme Court swats this away," said Sasse. "From the brief, it looks like a fella begging for a pardon filed a PR stunt rather than a lawsuit — as all of its assertions have already been rejected by federal courts and Texas' own solicitor general isn't signing on."

2020 Election

‘It seemed wrong to us’: Texas AG insists he’s entitled to throw out Joe Biden’s win in other states

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday said that he is asking the Supreme Court to force other states not to accept the outcomes of their own elections because the way President-elect Joe Biden won "seemed wrong."

Paxton told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that his office had fought attempts in Texas to expand mail-in voting but other states had not.

"So we in Texas didn't end up with the same type of situation that Georgia or Wisconsin ended up," Paxton said. "But then it seemed wrong to us that my voters are now disenfranchised in a national election where other states didn't follow state law."

