Trump’s election delusions debunked by GOP SecState in brutal ‘Facts vs. Myths’ graphic
Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election were debunked by yet another local Republican official on Friday.
Trump lost Nevada to President-elect Joe Biden by 33,596 votes, but has continued to push delusions that the election results should be overturned.
Just released data shows many thousands of noncitizens voted in Nevada. They are totally ineligible to vote!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2020
Senate Hearings going on LIVE @OANN, as to the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place. @SenRonJohnson doing an excellent job. Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020
On Friday, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske put out a “Facts vs. Myths” graphic to debunk Trump’s lies.
One “myth” was that “the Secretary of State has been presented with evidence of wide-spread fraud.” The fact-check noted, “While we are pursing action in a number of isolated cases, we have yet to see any evidence of wide-spread fraud.”
Cegavske has served as Secretary of State since 2015. Prior to her election statewide, Cegavske served almost two-decades as a Republican state legislator.
New: The Nevada Secretary of State's office says that it is pursing action in a number of isolated voter fraud cases, but "we have yet to see any evidence of wide-spread fraud" in the 2020 election. The @NVSOS is Barbara Cegavske, a Republican.
Story soon @TheNVIndy pic.twitter.com/skVJLSngvw
— Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) December 19, 2020
