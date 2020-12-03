Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s inner circle turns on right-wing lawyer Lin Wood after his unhinged Georgia press briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

Lin Wood, a celebrity lawyer taking part in Sidney Powell’s conspiracy theory-laden effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is now being accused by Trump loyalists of helping Democrats, according to the Daily Beast.

Wood has accused the state of Georgia of conducted a corrupt election and that the state should be awarded to Trump. This Wednesday, he called on Republicans to boycott the upcoming Senate runoff elections unless the state’s Republican governor Brian Kemp investigates their allegations of mass voter fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, according to the Daily Beast, people close to Trump are accusing him of hurting the Republican Party.

“Anyone who cares about the future of our country needs to ignore the fools and support President Trump by voting for Republicans in the Georgia elections,” one senior Trump aide told The Daily Beast. “Many of us think Lin Wood is actively working against our mission to elect President Trump’s allies in Georgia. He said so himself.”

Sources tell the Daily Beast that Trump himself called Powell and Wood, urging them to back off their calls for a boycott. The call was also reported on by Axios.

While sources speaking to the Daily Beast chose to remain anonymous, their complaints about Wood seem to be confirmed by a tweet from the official account of the Trump War Room, which linked to a Breitbart article slamming Wood for his history of voting for and donating to Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood, in a text to the Daily Beast, nevertheless seemed unmoved by the apparent attack coming from the campaign he’s working to save.

“[The] Trump campaign needs to demand that Governor Brian Kemp call a special session of [the] Georgia legislature…Loeffler and Perdue should make that same demand. The general election was a fraud. After [the] legislature fixes the voting process, then get out and vote. Seems like good old common sense to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump reveals president’s psychological status to The View: He ‘can’t admit to himself that he lost’ — but won’t run again in 2024

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

Speaking to "The View" on Thursday, Donald Trump's niece Mary explained that the president is "a very desperate man" working to appear as if he's not a loser after losing after the 2020 election.

"We're seeing a very desperate man," Dr. Trump explained. He's "somebody who knows that his best option is to cling to power no matter who gets hurt in the process. Obviously, there really isn't any way for him to do that legitimately. So, he's going to pursue whatever illegitimate means that he has at his disposal. And, you know, it's really troubling because it's not just that Donald is hurting himself, which he is doing by continuing to play this out to these absurd lengths. he's doing serious damage to our democracy, to people's faith in the American electoral process, and he's also undermining the legitimacy of the incoming administration which is going to make it that much harder for President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris to get us out of these interconnected crises that we're all suffering from right now."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump refuses to say whether he still has confidence in AG Bill Barr

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to say whether he still had confidence in embattled Attorney General Bill Barr.

According to Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason, the president was asked whether Barr still had his confidence, and Trump replied that reporters should ask him that question again in a few weeks.

Trump is reportedly furious at Barr for two reasons.

First, Barr told the Associated Press this week that so far the Department of Justice has found no evidence of systemic voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ‘can’t handle the humiliation of being labeled a loser’: CNN White House correspondent

Published

52 mins ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood on Thursday said that President Donald Trump is lashing out everywhere because he cannot psychologically cope with the fact that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

While talking with CNN host Kate Bolduan, Harwood explained how Trump's fragility over the results of the election has now led him to turn on longtime ally Attorney General Bill Barr.

"What he's concerned about is the fact that Bill Barr, who's been a very pliant attorney general, who's done the president's bidding on a number of fronts, ran into the reality that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud tilting this election," Harwood explained. "Bill Barr decided to tell the truth about that and that made Donald Trump mad."

Continue Reading
 
 