Trump’s last minute moves are to cause as much foreign policy harm as possible before leaving: report
In the final days of his presidency, Barack Obama issued scores of clemency orders to non-violent drug offenders. On his way out the door, former President Bill Clinton spent his final days attempting to bring Israel and Palestine together at the 2000 Camp David Summit. Many presidents run out the clock in an attempt to fix as much as possible as quickly as possible. President Donald Trump has opted for another approach.
NBC News noted that Trump is making a series of last-minute decisions at the Pentagon and involving foreign policy that could cause problems for incoming President Joe Biden.
“Some observers fear that President Donald Trump — disgruntled, still claiming victory — is actively attempting to tie President-elect Joe Biden’s hands and shape America’s international outlook for months if not years to come,” said the report.
Adm. Michael Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explained” “It’s pretty difficult to think over the course of 50-60 days that you can do something constructive — but you can do something that’s really destructive.”
Trump loyalist Kash Patel has worked diligently to block the Pentagon officials from working with the incoming Biden administration officials. Trump also appointed allies Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie to the Defense Business Board. The group aides Pentagon officials with outside information on business issues.
In his final weeks, Trump has also scheduled as many executions as possible and issue Arctic oil drilling permits. He’s also withdrawing all American troops in Syria that have been fighting ISIS.
Most of the last-minute efforts by Trump have been ignored as the president draws attention toward his protest of the 2020 election.
“Death threats are on the rise,” wrote the Associated Press. “Local and state election officials are being hounded into hiding. A Trump campaign lawyer is declaring publicly that a federal official who defended the integrity of the election should be ‘drawn and quartered’ or simply shot.”
Despite transition challenges, Biden has urged calm and called for civility.
2020 Election
Trump supporter arrested for assault after firing a gun into crowd of counter-protesters
A rally in support of President Donald Trump turned violent after one of his fans fired a gun at counter-protesters, the Associated Press reported.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was arrested while participating in a Trump rally at the Washington state Capitol this weekend with about 200 people. The pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed, and police told the crowd to disperse, leading the man to open fire toward the crowd.
"It was not immediately clear if anyone was shot," said the AP. Police are asking that anyone with knowledge of the situation come forward. They did hear reports of a counter-protester being shot but were unable to confirm.
2020 Election
Trump attempts to insult Fox News by claiming ‘kneeling’ football players are ‘better’ to watch
President Donald Trump on Sunday attempted to lob and insult at Fox News by declaring that football players protesting systemic racism are "better" than the network.
"@FoxNews daytime is not watchable," Trump complained. "In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack."
"Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!" he added.
.@FoxNews daytime is not watchable. In a class with CNN & MSDNC. Check out @OANN, @newsmax and others that are picking up the slack. Even a boring football game, kneeling and all, is better!
2020 Election
Bless Joe Biden for bringing pets back to the White House
Over the weekend, President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with Major, his German shepherd. After the news broke, it was momentarily unclear what the collective response would be.
This article first appeared in Salon
Throughout the election, Biden struggled with being perceived, as "The Hill" contributor Charlie Gerow said in September, as a "fragile, frail old man." This accident could have further spotlighted what some voters already saw as a shortcoming. However, it quickly became clear that most people — myself included — responded to the story by simply saying, "Thank God we have a normal human in charge of the country again."