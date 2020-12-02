Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s new judges may ultimately disappoint Republicans: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during her Senate hearing. (Screenshot)

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot argued that, while outgoing President Donald Trump’s judicial confirmations will shift the federal courts right, some of these judges are nonetheless likely to disappoint Republicans at critical junctures if they are looking for mindless rubber stamps of their legal agenda.

“History suggests that judges often wind up disappointing the presidents who chose them,” wrote Boot, noting that President Dwight Eisenhower privately raged about Chief Justice Earl Warren as “the biggest damn-fool mistake I ever made.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s appointees are clearly doing what the GOP wants in some cases, noted Boot, citing as an example last week’s decision striking down New York state’s limits on church attendance, in a move of “pure right-wing judicial activism.”

But in other recent cases, Boot wrote, Trump-appointed judges have rebuked the GOP in efforts to attack democracy and eliminate representation for people of color.

“A three-judge panel composed of two George W. Bush appointees and one Trump appointee summarily dismissed the Trump campaign’s bogus claims of fraud in Pennsylvania,” wrote Boot. “Judge Stephanos Bibas, a former Federalist Society member who joined the bench in 2017, wrote the opinion: ‘Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.’ This is typical of how judges across the country, Republicans and Democrats alike, are ruling on the Trump campaign’s fraudulent claims. Trump’s record in court is 1-39 so far.”

“If Trump imagines that the Supreme Court will override the 3rd Circuit and throw out Pennsylvania’s election results, well, I have a Mar-a-Lago membership to sell you,” wrote Boot. “On Monday, even the conservative justices evinced skepticism of the administration’s xenophobic attempts not to count undocumented immigrants in the census for the first time in history. ‘A lot of the historical evidence and longstanding practice really cuts against your position,’ Barrett told Trump’s acting solicitor general.”

“Yes, this was the same Amy Coney Barrett whose vote was decisive in the New York covid case,” concluded Boot. “Conservative judges have their own agendas, and they don’t necessarily align with the agenda of the president who appointed them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: correcti[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new judges may ultimately disappoint Republicans: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Max Boot argued that, while outgoing President Donald Trump's judicial confirmations will shift the federal courts right, some of these judges are nonetheless likely to disappoint Republicans at critical junctures if they are looking for mindless rubber stamps of their legal agenda.

"History suggests that judges often wind up disappointing the presidents who chose them," wrote Boot, noting that President Dwight Eisenhower privately raged about Chief Justice Earl Warren as “the biggest damn-fool mistake I ever made.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

MSNBC analyst quotes Dr. Phil to explain Republicans are volunteers not victims of Trump’s attacks

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

During Wednesday's episode of "Deadline White House," Dr. Jason Johnson cited television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, when explaining to Republicans that they are officially complicit in President Donald Trump's actions.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that typically Republicans call it "Trump derangement syndrome" or accuse progressives of being "too sensitive" to Trump. But now, it's Republicans that Trump is turning against.

"He is targeting the kinds of statewide officials who a few years down the road would show up in Iowa and kick the tires on a national run," she explained. "He's targeting statewide officials in Georgia who get the same voters who voted for Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Donald Trump. He is smashing up the future of the Republican Party. Personally, I think that's what they deserve. They built Frankenstein. But what do you think pumps the brakes? Do you think someone has to, as this [Georgia election] official, Gabriel Sterling warned yesterday, he said, 'Someone's going to get shot.' Do you think it has to come to that to wake up anybody else that might have any influence in the party, or do you think it's too far gone?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump knows he’s likely to be indicted when he leaves the White House — and he’s worried: reporter David Cay Johnston

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Tuesday, investigative reporter David Cay Johnston discussed the potential legal peril facing President Trump when he leaves the White House, saying he "knows very well that he is likely to be indicted on business, insurance, banking, and tax fraud by the state of New York."

"Donald knows that these are very dangerous cases for him, but there's nothing he can use his pardon power for because it's only useful for offenses against the United States, that is, federal charges," Johnston said.

According to Johnston, the small donors contributing to Trump's effort to overturn the election "didn't read the small print."

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out