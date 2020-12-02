Trump’s new Wisconsin election lawsuit targets state official who has nothing to do with elections

President Donald Trump’s latest lawsuit to try to overturn the election result in Wisconsin names Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

There’s just one problem: although in most states, the secretary of state is the top election official, in Wisconsin the secretary of state has nothing to do with elections. It’s actually a completely separate office that mainly deals with the keeping of public records.

He really did sue Wisconsin’s Secretary of State who had nothing to do with election administration. Also the City of Milwaukee Clerk who also had nothing to do with election administration. And my boss’s name is spelled wrong. pic.twitter.com/uUX6HilkgZ — That Clerk Rachel (@badachie) December 3, 2020

According to one Wisconsin elections clerk, Trump did also sue members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission — but for some reason, only sued five of the six members, leaving out Julie Glancey.

The lawsuit is one of dozens Trump has filed in a number of battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden won, nearly all of which have been tossed out by state and federal judges.