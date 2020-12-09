Trump’s Supreme Court filing says he can’t prove fraud — which means there must be fraud

President Donald Trump joined the case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing states that voted for Joe Biden in the November election. According to the filing from Trump, however, they can’t actually find any fraud.

“Despite the chaos of election night and the days which followed, the media has consistently proclaimed that no widespread voter fraud has been proven. But this observation misses the point. The constitutional issue is not whether voters committed fraud but whether state officials violated the law by systematically loosening the measures for ballot integrity so that fraud becomes undetectable,” the filing said.

Politico reporter Kyle Cheney characterized it as Trump claiming that he knows that there was fraud because he can’t prove fraud.

The president's latest argument: I can't prove fraud, which proves that there was fraud.https://t.co/hi1F721HwX pic.twitter.com/hykCSxO0qr — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 9, 2020

In the Georgia case, Trump’s allies made similar claims that officials didn’t do enough to protect against fraud that didn’t happen. Judge Steven Grimberg of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia said that the case there lacked standing and that they should have brought it weeks before the election if they had such a big problem with the way officials conducted the election.