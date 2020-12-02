Twitter bans content which ‘dehumanizes’ based on race, ethnicity
Twitter said Wednesday it was expanding its definition of hateful content to ban language which “dehumanizes” people on the basis of race, ethnicity or national origin.
The move announced by the messaging platform is the latest to refine its definition of abusive and harmful content which has led to a backlash against social networks.
Twitter said the latest update is based on feedback since it published expanded rules on hateful content in 2019.
“While we encourage people to express themselves freely on Twitter, abuse, harassment and hateful conduct continue to have no place on our service,” a blog post from the Twitter safety team said.
“Today, we are further expanding our hateful conduct policy to prohibit language that dehumanizes people on the basis of race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
Twitter said it would remove offending tweets when they are reported, and offered examples such as describing a particular ethnic group as “scum” or “leeches.”
“If an account repeatedly breaks the Twitter rules, we may temporarily lock or suspend the account,” the company said.
Twitter and Facebook both stepped up enforcement of policies against harmful and hateful content during the US election campaign, in many cases limiting the reach of comments by President Donald Trump.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo hosting 900-person holiday party as State Department calls for ‘non-mission critical events’
Secretary Mike Pompeo is hosting another one of his famous gatherings. This time it isn't an intimate dinner party with huge GOP donors and CEOs at taxpayer expense, it is a 900-person holiday party extravaganza.
According to the Washington Post, Pompeo sent out a department-wide notice to staff last week telling them that “any non-mission critical events” be changed to “virtual events as opposed to in-person gatherings.” But event planners were told that the instruction didn't apply to the department's holiday functions they were working on, “Diplomacy at Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 15.
Breaking Banner
Ohio Department of Health warns Ohioans not to travel to Ohio
According to News 5 Cleveland, the Ohio Department of Health has expanded the list of states on their COVID-19 travel advisory list. But one new addition to the list was confusing: Ohio itself.
"Ohio has been added to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory map, meaning the state is recommending Ohioans avoid traveling to Ohio, and those entering Ohio after traveling from Ohio are advised to self-quarantine in Ohio for 14 days," reported Ian Cross. "Obviously, outside of The Matrix or a Christopher Nolan movie, this is physically impossible."
Latest Headlines
Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, ‘modernist’ French president, dies at 94
Former French president Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, who brought about rapid social change after more than 15 years of strict Gaullism and who was a leading force in laying the foundation of the European Union, died on Wednesday at the age of 94.
Although Giscard d’Estaing only served a single term as president from 1974 to 1981, his death marks the end of an era in French politics. Elected to office when he was just 48 years old, Giscard d’Estaing was the youngest leader of the Fifth Republic until Emmanuel Macron won the presidency in 2017 at the age of 39.
During his seven years at the Élysée presidential palace, the conservative Giscard d’Estaing cultivated an image as a modern reformist. Yet his unpopularity with French voters led to a failed re-election bid against his Socialist rival François Mitterand.