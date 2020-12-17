Twitter cracks down on false posts about Covid vaccines
Twitter said on Wednesday that it would crack down on false posts about Covid-19 vaccines beginning next week, following in the footsteps of Facebook and YouTube.
The social media platform already targets posts containing false information on how the virus spreads and the efficacy of public health measures such as mask-wearing.
“We will prioritize the removal of the most harmful misleading information, and… begin to label tweets that contain potentially misleading information about the vaccines,” Twitter said in a statement.
“We are focused on mitigating misleading information that presents the biggest potential harm to people’s health and wellbeing.”
The policy will include action against claims that the vaccine is used to intentionally cause harm or control people.
Vaccination campaigns have started in several countries, including Britain, the United States and Canada, and are about to start in the European Union after the green light from the regulator for the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.
YouTube and Facebook have previously announced strict policies to censor vaccine misinformation and efforts to disrupt vaccination campaigns.
COVID-19
‘Gratuitously cruel’: Outrage as GOP tries to prevent people on unemployment from also receiving stimulus check
Republican negotiators in Congress are reportedly trying to prevent Americans currently receiving federal unemployment insurance from also getting a direct payment under a soon-to-be-finalized relief package, apparently outraged by the notion that millions of people struggling to afford healthcare, food, and rent could obtain aid on top of their inadequate weekly jobless benefits.
"Imagine thinking someone who's trying to pay the rent and buy food with $100, $200, or $300 per week is going to live high on the hog because they get an extra one-time $600."—Ashley Schapitl, spokesperson for Senate Finance Committee DemocratsAs congressional leaders on Wednesday made significant progress toward a deal that would include one-time direct payments of around $600 per person, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters that "there could be language in the deal aimed at addressing concerns that people who receive both enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks would be getting a 'double benefit,'" The Hill reported.
Breaking Banner
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the French presidency said Thursday. "The President tested positive for Covid-19 today," it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the "onset of the first symptoms". Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, "self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," it said. The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracte... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Trump’s wrong: 15% ‘herd immunity’ is not on par with strength of a vaccine
The percentage of Americans with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 is “a very powerful vaccine in itself.”
— President Donald Trump on Dec. 8 at a White House Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit
This story was produced in partnership with PolitiFact. It can be republished for free.
During a Dec. 8 press conference about Operation Warp Speed, President Donald Trump likened the spread of the coronavirus throughout the population — which experts agree bestows some immunity on the people who became ill — to having a COVID-19 vaccine.