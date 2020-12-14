US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Long a mere formality, a vote on Monday by members of the Electoral College to formally recognize Joe Biden as the next US president has taken on unusual import this year with Donald Trump stubbornly refusing to admit defeat.
The results of the November 3 vote have been certified by each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia; the Democrat won with a record 81.3 million votes, or 51.3 percent of those cast, to 74.2 million, and 46.8 percent, for the Republican president.
But in the United States, the occupant of the White House is chosen by indirect universal suffrage, with each state allocating its electors — whose numbers are essentially based on population — to the candidate who carried the state.
The results confirm an easy victory for Biden, with 306 of the 538 electoral votes, to 232 for Trump, with 270 required for election.
Electoral College members meet Monday to formalize the process, though the electors actually meet separately in each state.
Biden will then deliver a speech in the evening to celebrate the latest confirmation of his win and “the strength and resilience” of US democracy — a clear jab at Trump’s unprecedented stance.
Electors are local political officials or activists, civil society figures or friends of candidates.
Most are unknown to the wider public, though national personalities occasionally take part — like Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election but who will vote Monday in New York to confirm President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
No Trump concession
Although there have been a few “faithless electors” in past years — who cast votes for someone other than the candidate who won their state — there have never been enough to change an election outcome.
So Biden’s victory will become all the more official on Monday.
But Trump, still the legal occupant of the White House until January 20, has continued to make baseless assertions that the November vote was the “MOST CORRUPT ELECTION IN U.S. HISTORY,” as he tweeted yet again on Sunday.
He added: “How do states and politicians confirm an election where corruption and irregularities are documented throughout?”
In fact, his campaign has not been able to document any widespread fraud, and its legal challenges to the vote — in dozens of suits, heard by scores of judges — have virtually all been dismissed, often in scathing language.
An ultimate humiliation
In an ultimate humiliation, the US Supreme Court — despite having a conservative majority assured by three Trump appointees — on Friday bluntly refused to even consider two Republican challenges to the vote.
Large numbers of Republican lawmakers are on record as backing Trump’s false claims of fraud.
Some may finally be willing to recognize Biden’s victory once the Electoral College ratifies it.
But with polls showing that as few as one in four Republican voters accept the election results as valid, Trump is not expected to give in anytime soon.
“WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!” he tweeted.
This weekend, when asked on Fox News whether he would attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20 — as demanded by protocol and centuries of tradition — the former real estate magnate snapped, “I don’t want to talk about that.”
The president might yet seek to use America’s drawn-out transition process in one last attempt to reverse the outcome: some elected officials allied with Trump have speculated about contesting the result on January 6 when Congress is to formally validate the Electoral Congress tally.
Such a maneuver is given virtually no chance of succeeding.
Regardless, Trump’s struggle against a repeatedly confirmed result seems sure to leave Biden facing a steep challenge with the country more divided than ever.
2020 Election
Trump was ‘expecting Brian Kemp to cheat’ for him and lashed out when he refused: Georgia GOP strategist
President Donald Trump is still lashing out at Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, as the president attacked him as a "fool" on Twitter early on Monday morning.
The Washington Post reports that Trump has been unhappy with Kemp for the last year, starting when Kemp told Trump that he planned to appoint Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to the Senate even though the president felt there were better options.
2020 Election
Rick Wilson: Trump is leaving behind the worst ‘scum’ of the GOP to continue the destruction he began
In his column for the Daily Beast, Rick Wilson, the conservative campaign adviser and founder of the Lincoln Project, explained that just because Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, that doesn't mean the worst the Republican Party has to offer is gone.
In his place, he argues, lawmakers every bit as awful and power-grasping as the outgoing president will be filling the void with one eye on setting the stage for Trump's return and the other on doing more damage to the country.
2020 Election
African-Americans to play key role in Georgia run-offs, determining control of US Senate
Early voting begins Monday in run-offs for both US Senate seats in Georgia, with the outcome determining whether Republicans or Democrats control the upper house of Congress. African-American voters who played a key role in President-elect Joe Biden’s upset victory in the usually Republican state will need to turn out again if Democrats hope to win both races and take control of the Senate.
In the November election, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since former president Bill Clinton won the state in 1992.
But since no candidate in Georgia’s two US Senate races won more than half of the votes, state law requires run-offs to decide who will join the 50 Republican and 48 Democratic senators already elected to serve in the 117th US Congress. If Democrats win both Georgia races to create an even split of the 100-seat Senate, it would be Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who casts the deciding vote.