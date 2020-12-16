US to unseal charges against Lockerbie bombing suspect: media
The United States plans to unseal charges soon against a Libyan man suspected of assembling the bomb that blew up a US airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, US newspapers reported on Wednesday.
The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, is currently held by the Libyan authorities, according to The Wall Street Journal, and US authorities are seeking his extradition to stand trial in the United States.
The New York Times said Masud’s exact whereabouts are unknown but he was imprisoned in Libya at one point for unrelated crimes.
The Journal said Masud, alleged to have been a top bomb-maker for the late Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi, is suspected of assembling the device that blew up Pan Am Flight 103.
The Journal and Times said US prosecutors are expected to unseal charges soon against Masud.
Monday is the 32nd anniversary of the bombing which killed a total of 270 people, including 190 Americans and 11 people on the ground.
Two Libyans were put on trial in the Netherlands for their alleged roles in the attack and one of them was convicted in 2001.
Breaking Banner
Former police captain accused of violent attempt to prove election conspiracy was hired by GOP activist’s group
A former Houston police captain was arrested after allegedly running a man off the road and threatening him at gunpoint — what prosecutors say was part of an elaborate attempt to find evidence for a false conspiracy theory of widespread voter fraud in Harris County.
Mark Aguirre was working on behalf of a powerful Republican megadonor’s group to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud when, in October, he allegedly pulled a gun on a man described by the Harris County district attorney’s office as an “innocent and ordinary” air conditioner repairman.
Aguirre was arrested Tuesday, according to the Harris County district attorney’s office.
Breaking Banner
Black family’s cars set on fire and garage door vandalized after they displayed Black Lives Matter sign in their yard
A Black family in Texas are the victims of an apparently politically-oriented attack, according to a report from WWLTV.
When the couple woke up Tuesday morning, they found their cars on fire. When the smoke cleared they found the words "Trump 2020" spray-painted in their garage.
"That escalated things quickly," Jayla Gipson said. "We felt like we were targeted."
When police questioned Gipson and her partner Charles Crawford about any possible feuds they're involved in, the only thing they could think of was the fact that they had recently displayed a "Black Lives Matter" sign in their yard, which was vandalized with the same color spray paint that was used on the garage.
2020 Election
‘Trump could be inaugurated’: Newsmax’s Greg Kelly breaks from network by refusing to accept Biden’s victory
Not even the Electoral College vote has stopped some of the conspiracy theories and misinformation being circulated by right-wing media sites and news outlets. While Newsmax has admitted Joe Biden is the President-elect of the United States, the network also insists: "We also recognize President Trump continues to contest the results and we will cover aspects of that news story."
And on his recent broadcasts, network host Greg Kelly's is digging in his heels on Trump's contestation by refusing to move on and accept the election results. The network saw a rating surge after Biden was declared the winner of the election on November 7 — and Kelly has made it a point to continue sowing false seeds of hope.