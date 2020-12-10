US TV star Ellen DeGeneres reveals she has COVID-19
US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19, she said Thursday, joining the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus as it has spread around the world.
“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres said on Instagram. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified.”
In September, DeGeneres opened the new season of her show with an apology that addressed highly publicized allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.
DeGeneres, 62, made waves in 1997 after becoming one of the first television stars to publicly come out as gay, which she did while starring in the sitcom “Ellen.”
The United States is struggling to quell the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 15 million confirmed cases and 290,000 deaths.
Madonna, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Amitabh Bachchan are among those in the entertainment business to have reported they have had Covid-19.
GOP lawmaker who said there was a ‘political agenda’ behind COVID coverage prays for a ‘miracle’ from his ICU bed
Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may been soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.
"I really need a miracle today!!" Byrd wrote Thursday. "My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn't improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"
Byrd was flown by helicopter to Wayne County Hospital from St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.
New Hampshire Republican blames his own party for killing their new house speaker
According to a medical examiner this Thursday, the recent death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch was due to coronavirus.
Hinch was just sworn in as Speaker a week ago and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. When his unexpected death was announced on Wednesday, no details were given.
According to a report from earlier this month, the New Hampshire House Republican caucus held a meeting at McIntyre Ski Area on November 20 -- a meeting where Hinch was in attendance.
Expert: Donald Trump’s election rhetoric could unleash another wave of violence
Seventy percent of the 74 million who voted for Donald Trump believe he won the election and the Democrats stole it from him. About a week ago, a top Georgia official, Gabriel Sterling, implored with the president: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence…. someone’s going to get killed.” More recently, a caller told a House Committee Vice Chairwoman Cynthia Johnson, who is Black, that she should be “swinging from a … rope.”