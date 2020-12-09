Quantcast
Connect with us

Washington Post editorial board demands Republicans stop enabling Trump’s conspiracy theories ‘before people get hurt’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, The Washington Post editorial board excoriated Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump’s attacks on the election process — and warned that the GOP needs to course correct “before people get hurt.”

Indeed, wrote the board, threats of violence are already bubbling up.

“Armed ‘protesters’ menaced Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and her family in their home over the weekend,” wrote the board. “‘Someone’s going to get killed,’ said Gabriel Sterling, a senior Georgia election official, as he detailed last week the death threats he and others have received. Yet, Mr. Trump continues to pour gasoline on the fire, tweeting Wednesday that ‘We will soon be learning about the word “courage”, and saving our Country.’ Kim Ward, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate, told the New York Times that if she refused to cooperate with efforts to challenge the election result, ‘I’d get my house bombed tonight.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this is a coincidence, wrote the board — the blame lies with the GOP for allowing Trump’s supporters to believe lies that the election is being stolen from them,

“Republicans across the country, from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) down to county GOP chairs, are inflaming them with their encouragement or their acquiescence,” wrote the board. “Violence seems ever more possible when President-elect Joe Biden’s victory becomes official — if not before. Short of that, Mr. Trump is creating a new playbook for failed candidates: Rile the base; delegitimize your opponent’s victory; pressure state officials to flip the results. This strategy could be far more potent in a closer election. It threatens the foundations of U.S. democracy.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Washington Post editorial board demands Republicans stop enabling Trump’s conspiracy theories ‘before people get hurt’

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post editorial board excoriated Republicans for enabling President Donald Trump's attacks on the election process — and warned that the GOP needs to course correct "before people get hurt."

Indeed, wrote the board, threats of violence are already bubbling up.

"Armed 'protesters' menaced Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) and her family in their home over the weekend," wrote the board. "'Someone’s going to get killed,' said Gabriel Sterling, a senior Georgia election official, as he detailed last week the death threats he and others have received. Yet, Mr. Trump continues to pour gasoline on the fire, tweeting Wednesday that 'We will soon be learning about the word "courage", and saving our Country.' Kim Ward, the majority leader of the Pennsylvania state Senate, told the New York Times that if she refused to cooperate with efforts to challenge the election result, 'I'd get my house bombed tonight.'"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump tells White House Hanukkah party there might be a Jewish ‘miracle’ that helps him win the election

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump spent his Wednesday White House Hanukkah party talking about the "miracle" he's searching for after the November election.

"The Jewish people have endured a lot over the centuries but always overcame the most impossible situations," Trump said after walking downstairs from the residence wearing a coat. "Miracles are possible. Maybe we'll see one in the near future. Yes, we're not giving up, and we'll keep fighting to ensure four more years."

Hanukkah begins Thursday when Jews will celebrate the "festival of lights" and while there are many songs. On the first night, you light the shamash, which is the helper candle in the middle of a Menorah and recite the Shehecheyanu to "our God, Sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

John Dean drops the hammer on Trump-approved Texas lawsuit to overturn the election

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, former Nixon White House counsel John Dean broke down why the multi-state lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the results of the election in four battleground states is doomed to failure.

"Does this Texas lawsuit have any merit whatsoever?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.

"I can find none," said Dean. "First of all, it was filed very late. It was filed after people relied on the law and they are now attacking and the Court will recognize that ... they'll dismiss on that. There's a real question if Texas has standing. Notwithstanding this is an original jurisdiction case — they don't like these kind of cases."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE