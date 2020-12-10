WATCH: Anderson Cooper tears into Kayleigh McEnany’s lies about voter fraud
On CNN Thursday, anchor Anderson Cooper tore into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her latest false claim about the results of the presidential election.
“For President Trump to be ahead as far as he was at 3:00 a.m. in [Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin] and for the vote to swing by as much as it did, the probability of that in one state is 1 in 1 quadrillion,” said McEnany in a Fox News clip. “That’s 1, comma, 15 zeros. To happen in all four, it’s 1, comma, 15 zeros to the fourth power.”
“That’s assuming the votes would have been exactly the same as the ones cast on election day. We know they weren’t,” said Cooper. “Democrats voted heavily by mail-in absentee ballot, as was discussed for months because the president was railing about that. And in Pennsylvania, the last ballots came from heavily Democratic counties.”
“The president is arguing he won because he was winning before all the votes were counted,” added Cooper. “So, that’s idiotic, no? I mean, yes? Yeah. Idiotic. But that is what he is saying.”
Watch below:
