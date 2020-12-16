WATCH: Chris Christie releases new ad urging Americans to not be as stupid as he was

Trump supporter and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced on Wednesday that he will be starring in a new, nationwide ad urging Americans to learn from his experience of surviving COVID-19.

“This message isn’t for everyone, it’s for all those people who refuse to wear a mask,” Christie says into the camera.

“You know, lying in isolation in the ICU for seven days, I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House,” he explained.

“Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us,” he said, without acknowledging his friend in the Oval Office was the leading voice politicizing mask wearing.

“Especially, as we now know, you’re twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don’t wear a mask. Because if you don’t do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history,” he said. “Please, wear a mask.”