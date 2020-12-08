WATCH: Legendary wrestler tells Trump he’d have ‘no chance’ in a match — then Trump awkwardly bails on him

An awkward moment came about during the Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House for legendary wrestler Dan Gable.

According to NJ.com, after the medal was awarded to Gable by Trump, Gable gave a speech followed by the press questioning Trump if he’ll attend the inauguration of Joe Biden. “Trump wanted nothing to do with it and just kind of walked out, looking agitated, leaving Gable and his family hanging in the Oval Office. If the description doesn’t make it sound awkward, just look at Gable’s reaction,” NJ.com reports.

This is unreal. Trump abruptly walked out of Dan Gable’s Medal of Freedom ceremony today, leaving Gable shrugging and at a complete loss about what he was supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/mOzlLn8poC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

At one point during the ceremony, Trump turned to Gable and asked, “Now, I’m larger than you, a little bit. Do you think I could take you in wrestling?”

“You would have no chance,” Gable responded, sparking laughter.

Watch the ceremony in full below: