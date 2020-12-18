Quantcast
Watch MSNBC cover ‘Rupert Murdoch’s empire of misinformation’ at Fox News and the NY Post

Published

1 min ago

on

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch (Shutterstock)

The billionaire owner of Fox News and the New York Post tabloid was blasted on MSNBC as “one of the most destructive people on the planet.”

“For the past nine months or so, Rupert Murdock-owned media entities have by and large waged a war against public health and the scientific consensus on containing the coronavirus,” MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes reported.

“On Fox News and elsewhere, they’ve been playing down the virus and peddling just outright lies and pushing junk science and elevating cranks,” he noted. “All of which has tangibly, materially contributed to behavior that has made the pandemic worse.”

“And what makes it all the more infuriating — as we have noted — while Fox hosts have been dismissing the experts and suggesting lockdowns don’t work and ridiculing people that avoid the office and follow public health guidelines, many Fox News employees have been working remotely at the same time,” he continued.

Hayes noted that billionaire owner Rupert Murdoch was vaccinated on Friday — one day after Tucker Carlson questioned the vaccines on-air.

And then he went after the New York Post.

Watch:

2020 Election

Trump’s election delusions debunked by GOP SecState in brutal ‘Facts vs. Myths’ graphic

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election were debunked by yet another local Republican official on Friday.

Trump lost Nevada to President-elect Joe Biden by 33,596 votes, but has continued to push delusions that the election results should be overturned.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1339597489926590465

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1339275859841134594

On Friday, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske put out a "Facts vs. Myths" graphic to debunk Trump's lies.

2020 Election

‘Planet Nutzoid’: Trump supporters burned to the ground for latest Arizona election conspiracy shenanigans

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Republicans in Arizona are battling each other as supporters of Donald Trump in the legislature and state party tussle with local governments over the president's election fraud conspiracy theories.

President-elect Joe Biden was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since Bill Clinton won the state with less than 47% of the vote in the 1996 three-way race with Bob Dole and H. Ross Perot.

But President Donald Trump falsely claims he fought the state and has lashed out at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, urging his supporters to vote him out of office.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1337749020706549762

Breaking Banner

Disgraced former GOP governor given early COVID vaccine — after Alabama’s supply was cut by 40 percent: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2020

By

Former Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL) posted photos to Twitter on Friday that he says show him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bentley, who resigned from office in 2017 after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations, is barred from life from seeking public office in the state ever again.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins -- a native of Alabama -- was baffled by the decision to give Bentley the vaccine early.

"I’m genuinely confused by this," Collins posted on Twitter. "The former Alabama governor is one of the first in the state to get the vaccine? The one who resigned from office as part of plea deal involving campaign finance and ethics violations and is back to practicing dermatology?"

