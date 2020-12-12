WATCH: Shocking scenes from pro-Trump rally capture gunshot and scuffles

Police in Olympia, WA declared a riot on Saturday after Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election clashed with pro-democracy activists.

“In videos of a clash in Olympia that were posted on social media, a single gunshot can be heard as black-clad counterprotesters move toward members of the pro-Trump group, including one person waving a large Trump flag. After the gunshot, one of the counterprotesters is seen falling to the ground, and others call for help. In one video, a man with a gun can be seen running from the scene and putting on a red hat,” The New York Times reported Saturday. “Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said that one person was in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the person who was shot.”

WARNING: Graphic videos.

Olympia Police Dept. and Washington State Troopers arrest and hogtie the shooting suspect near 10th and Columbia. #Washington #Portland #Protest #police pic.twitter.com/R9tRPBDrbu — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 12, 2020

Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8 — Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020

– First fight breaks out between Back the blue / stop the steal protesters and Portland / Washington counter-protesters. Olympia Police are standing by. Unlawful assembly declared. #Portland pic.twitter.com/6UGE3Qia9r — kts24news (@kts24news) December 12, 2020

Guy in suit cocks shotgun. Police deploy flash bangs as right and left face off at #Olympia capital pic.twitter.com/aHso4jJqv6 — John #PortlandProtest (@Johnnthelefty) December 12, 2020