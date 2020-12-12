WATCH: Shocking scenes from pro-Trump rally capture gunshot and scuffles
Police in Olympia, WA declared a riot on Saturday after Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election clashed with pro-democracy activists.
“In videos of a clash in Olympia that were posted on social media, a single gunshot can be heard as black-clad counterprotesters move toward members of the pro-Trump group, including one person waving a large Trump flag. After the gunshot, one of the counterprotesters is seen falling to the ground, and others call for help. In one video, a man with a gun can be seen running from the scene and putting on a red hat,” The New York Times reported Saturday. “Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said that one person was in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the person who was shot.”
WARNING: Graphic videos.
Olympia Police Dept. and Washington State Troopers arrest and hogtie the shooting suspect near 10th and Columbia. #Washington #Portland #Protest #police pic.twitter.com/R9tRPBDrbu
— Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 12, 2020
Shots fired by one proud boy, counterprotestor hit and on the ground now. #OlympiaProtest pic.twitter.com/VYDvymPXz8
— Shauna Sowersby (@Shauna_Sowersby) December 12, 2020
– First fight breaks out between Back the blue / stop the steal protesters and Portland / Washington counter-protesters. Olympia Police are standing by. Unlawful assembly declared. #Portland pic.twitter.com/6UGE3Qia9r
— kts24news (@kts24news) December 12, 2020
Guy in suit cocks shotgun. Police deploy flash bangs as right and left face off at #Olympia capital pic.twitter.com/aHso4jJqv6
— John #PortlandProtest (@Johnnthelefty) December 12, 2020
2020 Election
‘Trump has staged the ultimate loyalty test’ for Republicans — and won: report
President Donald Trump has failed to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, but he has won a large prize, according to a new report in The Washington Post.
"President Trump’s push to overturn his election loss has been repeatedly defeated and rebuffed by the courts, culminating in a terse dismissal late Friday by the Supreme Court. But the campaign has also served another purpose — rallying Republicans across the country to back Trump’s assault on democratic principles and further cementing his control over the party even as he prepares to leave the White House," the newspaper reported.
2020 Election
Pelosi can blackball Republicans who backed Trump’s election plot from serving in Congress: report
Progressives are pushing for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to avoid seating any Republican House members who have publicly supported President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election from Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden.
That’s because Section 3 of the 14th Amendment literally says that anyone who has tried to rebel against the Constitution after having pledged to protect it can’t hold political office. This would include any GOP House members who signed onto an amicus brief supporting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s bogus Supreme Court case seeking to toss hundreds of thousands of votes in four swing states, so that Trump can steal a democratically decided election.
2020 Election
Trump supporters reject the reality he lost the election and march on Washington, DC
Thousands of red-hatted protesters filled Washington streets on Saturday to demand "four more years" for Donald Trump's presidency and to denounce, without proof, the "massive fraud" they insist gave the election to Joe Biden.
Despite a stinging decision Friday at the US Supreme Court -- which snubbed a last-ditch effort by Trump backers to overturn Biden's November 3 victory -- those at the rally insisted their candidate had won and made their views loudly known.
Thousands gathered around Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from the White House, in a festive atmosphere.
It was a sizable crowd, but noticeably smaller than a similar rally a month ago when 10,000 people converged near the White House to support Trump.