WATCH: Trump brazenly lies that he’s a ‘very gracious loser’ and would admit ‘I lost’

President Donald Trump lied to his supporters about being a gracious loser at his first campaign rally since losing the 2020 presidential campaign.

“We actually won,” Trump falsely claimed. “Remember, so many of the states, I won every one of them. Every one of these states.”

“And by the way, the swing states that we’re all fighting over now, I won them all by a lot,” Trump lied.

“And I have to say, if I lost, I’d be a very gracious loser,” Trump said, even though he did lose and has refused to concede.

“If I lost, I’d say ‘I lost’ and I’d go to Florida and I’d take it easy and I’d go around and say ‘I did a good job’ — but you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and rob,” Trump said, despite his refusal to admit defeat while spreading lies about democracy in America.

Watch: