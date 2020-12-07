WATCH: Trump supporters surround Michigan secretary of state’s house to throw post-election tantrum

A group of roughly two dozen supporters of President Donald Trump over the weekend surrounded the house of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and screamed at her through megaphones about the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Trump supporters yelled “stop the steal” and “we want an audit” outside of Benson’s house on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstrators eventually dispersed shortly after the Detroit Police Department showed up.

Benson condemned the protests outside her house and accused them of spreading lies because they were upset that their candidate lost the election.

“Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history,” she said. “The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening. They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s Chief Election Officer.”

The protests came despite the fact that the election in Michigan wasn’t at all close, as Trump lost the final tally by more than 100,000 votes.

Watch a video of the protest below.