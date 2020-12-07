WATCH: Trump supporters surround Michigan secretary of state’s house to throw post-election tantrum
A group of roughly two dozen supporters of President Donald Trump over the weekend surrounded the house of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and screamed at her through megaphones about the results of the 2020 presidential elections.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Trump supporters yelled “stop the steal” and “we want an audit” outside of Benson’s house on Saturday night.
The demonstrators eventually dispersed shortly after the Detroit Police Department showed up.
Benson condemned the protests outside her house and accused them of spreading lies because they were upset that their candidate lost the election.
“Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible and transparent elections in our state’s history,” she said. “The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening. They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s Chief Election Officer.”
The protests came despite the fact that the election in Michigan wasn’t at all close, as Trump lost the final tally by more than 100,000 votes.
Watch a video of the protest below.
2020 Election
Trump won’t be satisfied unless he leaves a gutted Republican Party behind him: columnist
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, RealClearPolitics editor A.B. Stoddard suggested that Donald Trump is giving every indication that he wants to destroy the Republican Party as he exits the Oval Office, with an eye of taking the weakened GOP over to serve both his ego and his financial needs.
With the clock ticking on Trump's last few days as president, he has taken to attacking Republican officials who refuse to back his flailing attempts to overturn the election as well as going after GOP lawmakers who are failing his loyalty litmus test by acknowledging former Vice President Joe Biden is now the president-elect as this tweet shows:
2020 Election
Newsmax doctor blasts ‘super-spreader’ Rudy Giuliani: ‘I never saw him wearing a mask’
Dr. Bob Lahita of the New York Medical College told Newsmax on Monday that Rudy Giuliani "may have been a super-spreader" because he refused to wear a mask while appearing before lawmakers in three states in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
"He is up there in years and I really regret the fact that he traveled around the country basically not wearing a mask at any time," Lahita said. "I never saw him wearing a mask. And inadvertently, he may have been a super-spreader. That is having the diagnosis and then infecting quite a few people."
The doctor pointed out that one of Giuliani's children had also contracted COVID-19.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. pounded for saying America is ‘losing ground to tyranny’ because his dad lost the election
President Donald Trump's eldest son on Monday warned that the United States is slipping into "tyranny" because his father lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.
Writing on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. lamented that more wasn't being done to overturn the results of the 2020 election, even as his father's legal team suffers one massive defeat after another.