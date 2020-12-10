Watchdog investigating Mike Pompeo to leave job ‘earlier than I anticipated’: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the inspector general of the State Department is leaving his position on Friday — shortly after a spokesman for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked an investigation he had been conducting into official trips the secretary took with his wife.
“Inspector General Matthew Klimow told colleagues that he is leaving ‘a little bit earlier than I anticipated,’ noting that ‘it was determined’ that he must relinquish his duties in compliance with the Vacancies Reform Act, a law that allows acting officials to serve for 210 days after a vacancy is declared,” reported John Hudson. “The State Department declined to comment. When he first took the job, U.S. officials had said that Klimow would hold the position until late December.”
Klimow is the latest in a series of inspectors general to leave office under Pompeo.
“The internal watchdog office, which is charged with investigating alleged corruption and wrongdoing, has had strained relations with the State Department leadership ever since Pompeo orchestrated the firing of the office’s longtime leader Steve Linick in mid-May, calling him a ‘bad actor’ who wasn’t a team player,” said the report. “Linick was succeeded by Stephen Akard, who served less than three months after coming under congressional scrutiny for alleged conflicts of interest and close ties to Vice President Pence. Klimow’s tenure is now also ending after roughly three months.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Watchdog investigating Mike Pompeo to leave job ‘earlier than I anticipated’: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the inspector general of the State Department is leaving his position on Friday — shortly after a spokesman for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked an investigation he had been conducting into official trips the secretary took with his wife.
"Inspector General Matthew Klimow told colleagues that he is leaving 'a little bit earlier than I anticipated,' noting that 'it was determined' that he must relinquish his duties in compliance with the Vacancies Reform Act, a law that allows acting officials to serve for 210 days after a vacancy is declared," reported John Hudson. "The State Department declined to comment. When he first took the job, U.S. officials had said that Klimow would hold the position until late December."
2020 Election
Texas AG hit by FBI subpoena as he tries to overturn the 2020 presidential election: report
On Thursday, Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman confirmed that FBI agents have served Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a federal subpoena as part of their criminal investigation into allegations he accepted bribes and abused his office.
NEW: FBI agents delivered at least one federal subpoena to the Texas Attorney General's office Wednesday for information in an ongoing investigation involving AG Ken Paxton, three sources confirm, indicating the seriousness with which they are taking allegations against Paxton. pic.twitter.com/hn77HfcDwj
2020 Election
Swing states tear into Texas AG for ‘seditious abuse’ of the courts in blistering legal filings
On Thursday, POLITICO reported that the swing states being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have responded with a series of furious legal briefs accusing him of abuse of the judicial process.
“The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” said the brief from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.