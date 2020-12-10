Watchdog investigating Mike Pompeo to leave job ‘earlier than I anticipated’: report

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the inspector general of the State Department is leaving his position on Friday — shortly after a spokesman for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked an investigation he had been conducting into official trips the secretary took with his wife.

“Inspector General Matthew Klimow told colleagues that he is leaving ‘a little bit earlier than I anticipated,’ noting that ‘it was determined’ that he must relinquish his duties in compliance with the Vacancies Reform Act, a law that allows acting officials to serve for 210 days after a vacancy is declared,” reported John Hudson. “The State Department declined to comment. When he first took the job, U.S. officials had said that Klimow would hold the position until late December.”

Klimow is the latest in a series of inspectors general to leave office under Pompeo.

“The internal watchdog office, which is charged with investigating alleged corruption and wrongdoing, has had strained relations with the State Department leadership ever since Pompeo orchestrated the firing of the office’s longtime leader Steve Linick in mid-May, calling him a ‘bad actor’ who wasn’t a team player,” said the report. “Linick was succeeded by Stephen Akard, who served less than three months after coming under congressional scrutiny for alleged conflicts of interest and close ties to Vice President Pence. Klimow’s tenure is now also ending after roughly three months.”

