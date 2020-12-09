‘We don’t want you’: Residents fume after Proud Boys crash a Toys for Tots event

During a Toys for Tots event in Placerville, California, this past weekend, a local chapter of the Proud Boys showed up to take a picture with Santa, angering some residents who don’t want the controversial group in their town, CBS Sacramento reports.
In the picture, the group can be seen flashing the ‘OK’ hand gesture, which some circles on social media interpret to be a symbol of white nationalism. The true meaning of the symbol has been disputed.
“Why would you display a hand signal that has been affiliated with such a stance which is white power?” Placerville Mayor Michael Saragosa said of the picture.
“White supremacists, racists, we don’t want you in Placerville. Proud Boys, we don’t want you in Placerville,” Saragosa added.
As CBS Sacramento points out, the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys to be a hate group. According to Placerville Proud Boys president Patrick (he did not give his full name), the group donated $5,000-worth of gifts to the event.
This Tuesday, demonstrators gathered outside the city’s town hall calling for the group to be disbanded.
“We’re here to make sure the city council makes a resolution saying we will not tolerate this,” demonstrator Ruth Michaelson said.
Watch a report on the story from CBS Sacramento below:
