‘We want blood’: Florida Democrats report threat in county carried by Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

2020 President-elect Joe Biden (Shutterstock)

According to a report from the New York Times this Thursday, a threatening note was taped to the back door to the Democratic Party headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We want blood,” the note said, which was written on a copy of a webpage showing the names and faces of party officials. “You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will be back later.”

Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee told the Times that the note was “kind of freaky.”

According to security camera footage, the note was delivered by a man wearing a gas mask and gloves who carried the note in a plastic bag before taping it to the door.

Read more on the story over at The New York Times.


Russia banned from Tokyo and Beijing Olympics — plus the 2022 World Cup

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Russia's Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed its satisfaction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision not to ban the country's athletes from participating in the Olympics.

Sport's highest court on Thursday barred Russia from the international stage for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games, but halved a four-year ban for systemic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The country will also miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Russian Olympic Committee's president Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed satisfaction that CAS had not "collectively" banned Russia's athletes, who will still be able to participate under a neutral flag if they prove no connection to doping.

‘Triggered birther’ Kayleigh McEnany roasted for feigning outrage over Biden staffer’s expletive

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Kayleigh McEnany is outraged. Again. After reading a Glamour Q&A with an incoming deputy for President-elect Joe Biden, the White House press secretary is lashing out.

In an interview with the fashion magazine, Jen O'Malley Dillon said one thing, and predictably the right is twisting it into something else.

“The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity,” O’Malley Dillon said. “In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that."

Hackers breached US nuclear weapons agency in massive cyberattack: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

The scope of the massive cyberattack on the U.S. federal government continued to expand on Thursday.

"The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, have evidence that hackers accessed their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation that has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies, officials directly familiar with the matter said. On Thursday, DOE and NNSA officials began coordinating notifications about the breach to their congressional oversight bodies," Politico's Natasha Bertrand reported Thursday.

