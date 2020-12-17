‘We want blood’: Florida Democrats report threat in county carried by Biden

According to a report from the New York Times this Thursday, a threatening note was taped to the back door to the Democratic Party headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We want blood,” the note said, which was written on a copy of a webpage showing the names and faces of party officials. “You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will be back later.”

Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee told the Times that the note was “kind of freaky.”

According to security camera footage, the note was delivered by a man wearing a gas mask and gloves who carried the note in a plastic bag before taping it to the door.

