We’re ‘one election from the end of the American experiment’ if we don’t ‘excise and remove Trumpism’: op-ed

Published

29 mins ago

on

Donald Trump during a White House press briefing. (Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com)

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, a co-founder of the anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project says that even though President Trump will be leaving office soon, the fight against Trumpism is only beginning.

“Trump’s allies and abettors, including more than 100 lawmakers and 18 Republican state attorneys general, tried to poison our political system in the service of a personality cult,” Reed Galen writes. “Theirs is a veneration driven not by high ideals but by fear, resentment and a transparent desire to maintain power for its own sake.”

Thanks to right-wing media, many Republicans now genuinely believe the election was “stolen” from Trump, Galen writes, adding that in order to combat this mass delusion, the dedication of citizens of all political beliefs will be needed to “recognize that what Trumpism represents is far outside the American mainstream.”

“Today, it is not too much to say that we are only one election from the end of the American experiment,” he writes.Until and unless we excise and remove Trumpism from American life, the foundations of our democracy — that make all the other arguments and actions possible — will collapse. We cannot allow this on our watch.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


