‘What about Stacey Abrams?’ GOP senator deflects questions on Trump in interview with Chuck Todd
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday sought to deflect questions about his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd pointed out to Alexander that Republicans never defended Hillary Clinton’s right to contest the 2016 election.
“Well, what about Stacey Abrams concession speech?” Alexander interrupted. “Have you found it yet?”
“I understand that,” Todd replied.
“That was two years ago, Chuck,” Alexander continued. “She was defeated by more votes for governor and why don’t you say something about that? You keep talking about Trump.”
“Look, I’m not here to talk about Stacey Abrams,” Todd pointed out. “And that is something that she deserves to be asked.”
The NBC host then accused the senator of “whataboutism.”
“It’s what about this?” Todd said. “That doesn’t dismiss the president’s behavior, does it?”
“But I would think if you’re going to talk about Donald Trump all the time, you might mention Stacey Abrams once,” Alexander chided. “After all, Georgia is where the Senate [runoff elections are being held].”
“I’m not here to debate that,” Todd asserted.
“Well, why aren’t you?” Alexander quipped.
Watch the video below from NBC.
