‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting ignored by Pennsylvania swing county voters
President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.
The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren’t worried about Trump’s frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.
“He’s just a whiny kid who didn’t get his way,” said 39-year-old Bucks County resident Blake Lertzman. “I’m not sweating it.”
Meanwhile, 53-year-old Bucks County resident Mike Carr tells the Times that he’s been relieved to be less obsessed with the news now that he’s not as worried about Trump wrecking American democracy.
“It’s like a weight has been lifted,” he said. “It’s so nice not to be as plugged in.”
Anthony Palazzolo, 30, similarly suggested that things were feeling more normal after Trump’s loss.
“People are more willing to tune out the theater now,” he said. “I’ve noticed it in small things, like people are less on their phones and interacting more on the sidewalks. People are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
2020 Election
‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting tuned out by voters in Pennsylvania swing county
President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.
The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren't worried about Trump's frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.
2020 Election
Donald Trump PAC has pocketed most of the cash he bilked from his supporters to fund election lawsuits: report
Trump has bombarded supporters with appeals for cash as he wages a fruitless legal campaign to challenge the results of an election he lost by more than 6 million votes. But the president's attorneys have failed to back up his allegations of fraud and irregularities with any actual evidence.
2020 Election
Donald Trump accuses his own DOJ of pushing ‘fake news’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening attacked his own Justice Department for a brief filed in federal court.
"The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court. The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who've been loyal to him," CNN reported Tuesday.