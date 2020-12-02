‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting ignored by Pennsylvania swing county voters

President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.

The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren’t worried about Trump’s frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s just a whiny kid who didn’t get his way,” said 39-year-old Bucks County resident Blake Lertzman. “I’m not sweating it.”

Meanwhile, 53-year-old Bucks County resident Mike Carr tells the Times that he’s been relieved to be less obsessed with the news now that he’s not as worried about Trump wrecking American democracy.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted,” he said. “It’s so nice not to be as plugged in.”

Anthony Palazzolo, 30, similarly suggested that things were feeling more normal after Trump’s loss.

“People are more willing to tune out the theater now,” he said. “I’ve noticed it in small things, like people are less on their phones and interacting more on the sidewalks. People are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole report here.