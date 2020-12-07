COVID whistleblower rips Florida governor after raid by state police: ‘They pointed guns at my kids’

On Monday, Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official who was fired for blowing the whistle on alleged coverups of COVID-19 statistics, and has been running a website tracking what she claims are the real statistics on cases, revealed on Twitter that police raided her home, pointed guns at her children, and seized electronics.

Ostensibly, the warrant was conducted because Jones hacked the Florida emergency alert system. Jones alleges the entire thing is retaliation by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for blowing the whistle, and vowed that she would have a new computer and posting new updates by tomorrow.

1/

There will be no update today. At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

2/ They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country. They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power. I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs… and THEN one of them draws his gun. On my children. This is Desantis' Florida. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020

If Desantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he's about to learn just how wrong he was. I'll have a new computer tomorrow. And then I'm going to get back to work. If you want to help, my website is still at https://t.co/JbQtrVbRuv — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020