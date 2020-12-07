Quantcast
COVID whistleblower rips Florida governor after raid by state police: 'They pointed guns at my kids'

Published

3 mins ago

on

Rebekah Jones

On Monday, Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official who was fired for blowing the whistle on alleged coverups of COVID-19 statistics, and has been running a website tracking what she claims are the real statistics on cases, revealed on Twitter that police raided her home, pointed guns at her children, and seized electronics.

Ostensibly, the warrant was conducted because Jones hacked the Florida emergency alert system. Jones alleges the entire thing is retaliation by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for blowing the whistle, and vowed that she would have a new computer and posting new updates by tomorrow.

Ted Cruz volunteers to argue overturning the election before the US Supreme Court

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

On Fox New Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) volunteered to give oral arguments for a case seeking to overturn the result of the election in Pennsylvania if the Supreme Court agrees to hear the matter.

"As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution," said Cruz in a statement to Fox. "I believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American People to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and following the Constitution."

There is no indication yet whether the Supreme Court intends to consider the case, although Justice Samuel Alito has ordered Pennsylvania officials to respond to the Trump campaign's arguments.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained "circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they'll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?"

Sykes described it as "the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded."

Continue Reading
 
 