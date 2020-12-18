Quantcast
White House reporters baffled after they’re abruptly summoned to the Cabinet room – then dismissed

1 min ago

President Donald Trump listens during a phone conversation with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on August 27, 2018. (AFP / Mandel Ngan)

The White House media pool was summoned to gather in the Cabinet room for an event on Friday, only to be told that the event was canceled.

Several White House reporters expressed bafflement at the abrupt turnabout.

Axios had reported that President Donald Trump planned to issue “a wave of pardons” on Friday, leading some reporters to believe he was about to make the announcement.

“This could be it folks,” remarked Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc on Twitter.

“Lol sike, cancelled,” he added moments later, after the event was called off.

GOP’s Ron Johnson blocks bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks

11 mins ago

December 18, 2020

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday blocked a bipartisan proposal to send Americans $1,200 checks to help them get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Johnson objected to the proposal on the grounds that it would add too much to the deficits, despite the fact that Johnson earlier in the year voted for a much larger economic relief package that cost more than $2 trillion.

In justifying his opposition to sending Americans checks, Johnson claimed that doing so would amount to "mortgaging our children's future."

Trump knows it’s over — but he’s holed up in his ‘presidential man cave’ and refusing to make future plans

28 mins ago

December 18, 2020

President Donald Trump knows his days in the White House are numbered, according to several sources, but he refuses to discuss what he'll do after leaving.

Several individuals familiar with the situation told Reuters the president spends hours a day in the "presidential man cave," as one former White House official called it, in the Oval Office scheming to undo his election loss.

WATCH: Anti-maskers invade Arizona Target — and one claims masks are a tool of Satan

37 mins ago

December 18, 2020

Anti-face mask activists were caught on camera storming a Target in Phoenix, Arizona this week, with one person holding a sign claiming that masks are part of a Satanic plot.

Videos of the anti-maskers' demonstration show them marching through the Target located at Phoenix's Christown Spectrum Mall while chanting, "Freedom!"

The anti-maskers displayed a wide variety of signs to make their points, including ones that read, "End the Mask Mandate" and "Saving Face."

The most curious sign, however, was one that read, "MASKS = 666," which is a reference to the so-called "Number of the Beast" that many Christians believe is a mark that Satan will leave on most humans just before the end of the world.

