White House reporters baffled after they’re abruptly summoned to the Cabinet room – then dismissed

The White House media pool was summoned to gather in the Cabinet room for an event on Friday, only to be told that the event was canceled.

Several White House reporters expressed bafflement at the abrupt turnabout.

The @WhiteHouse media pool was summoned to gather and then was dismissed with no explanation. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) December 18, 2020

That was confusing. Just minutes ago White House pool reporters were summoned to gather apparently for some type of open press event presumably with the President. And then suddenly, it was canceled without explanation. The reporters were told to stand down. #WhatsHappeningHere — joe johns (@joejohnscnn) December 18, 2020

Update on WH pool being called to gather to head into cabinet room: FALSE ALARM. Details via pooler @Brett_Samuels27 pic.twitter.com/Zte2SNq1u4 — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) December 18, 2020

Well that was weird. The White House pool says it was just called to gather for the Cabinet Room, then uncalled. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) December 18, 2020

Though President Trump has nothing on his schedule except a meeting with the defense secretary later, pool reporters were just abruptly summoned to go into an unknown event in the Cabinet room. But it was canceled just as fast as it was called. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 18, 2020

This is the sort of thing that happens in the Trump White House sometimes. https://t.co/7cLmQPDRWk — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) December 18, 2020

Axios had reported that President Donald Trump planned to issue “a wave of pardons” on Friday, leading some reporters to believe he was about to make the announcement.

“This could be it folks,” remarked Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc on Twitter.

“Lol sike, cancelled,” he added moments later, after the event was called off.