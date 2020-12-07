Quantcast
Will America have fewer vaccines due to Trump’s financial interests?

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party (Photo: Screen capture)

One of America’s foremost constitutional law experts wondered in Donald Trump’s financial entanglements could result in the country having fewer COVID-19 vaccines.

“Trump administration officials passed when Pfizer offered in late summer to sell the U.S. government additional doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to people familiar with the matter,” The New York Times reported Monday. “Now Pfizer may not be able [to] provide more of its vaccine to the United States until next June because of its commitments to other countries, they said.”

“The vaccine being produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, is a two-dose treatment, meaning that 100 million doses is enough to vaccinate only 50 million Americans. The vaccine is expected to receive authorization for emergency use in the U.S. as soon as this weekend, with another vaccine, developed by Moderna, also likely to be approved for emergency use soon,” the newspaper reported.

Laurence Tribe, who has taught at Harvard Law for 50 years and tried three-dozen cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, wondered if Trump’s finances could be the motivation behind the lack of vaccines.

“Who among us would be surprised if Trump or some of those close to him had financial interests that accepting Pfizer’s offer could have compromised? Isn’t that very prospect a devastating indictment of the corrupt family running this administration?” Tribe posted to Twitter.

