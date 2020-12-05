Wisconsin GOP official facing vicious attacks for contradicting Trump’s voter fraud claims

On Saturday, the Waunakee Tribune published an interview with Fond du Lac Republican Party Chairman Rohn Bishop, one of the Republican officials in Wisconsin who acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, opened up about the attacks he’s faced from his own party since.

“As chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County, he acted in defense of the party’s long-term interests, he said,” said the report. “But as a rare conservative voice rejecting pervasive but baseless claims of vote fraud on social media, he faced an intense backlash from conservatives throughout the state. Those responding to the post have called him a range of names including ‘useful idiot’ — and worse. ‘I had 48 hours of where it was — it almost broke me,’ Bishop told Wisconsin Watch.”

Asked why more GOP officials haven’t spoken up, Bishop said, “They’re afraid. That’s the base of our party, and they don’t want to lose their jobs. I don’t get paid for this job; anyone can have it, honestly. … A lot of them, they’re just hoping this blows over in a couple of weeks, that after January 20 it will just go back to normal. I don’t know if that’s the case.”

“It would be nice if we could at least agree on reality; that would be helpful,” added Bishop. “We need to have people who are willing to talk to people who they don’t agree with.”

