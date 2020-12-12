Wisconsin Republicans blocking $3 million to reimburse counties for Trump’s recount

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million for a recount in two Wisconsin counties — that resulted in President-elect Joe Biden’s lead increasing by 87 votes, at a cost of $34,000 per vote.

But Republican lawmakers are now blocking the counties from receiving the money, according to a new report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“The Republican-led Legislature’s budget committee is holding up reimbursements to two counties for their recount costs. President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin’s two most Democratic areas. But two top Republicans said Friday they were withholding the money from the counties for now,” Patrick Marley reported. “They did not explain why.”

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said Republicans were “playing politics with money that isn’t theirs.”

“It’s acting in bad faith,” he said. “It’s not their money. It’s Trump’s money and this is what he decided to spend it on.”

